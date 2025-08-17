  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Water cooling parts_fittings

S

sofarfrome

Gawd
Joined
Mar 14, 2007
Messages
800
I have left over WC adaptors, valves, etc. from a couple builds. I am no longer in the business. There are more than $700 in Bitspower, Koolance, and another brand I do not remember. These are all new and never used/installed.

Detailed list:

Bitspower Dual O-Ring G1/4" Tighten Fitting For Hard Tubing OD14MM - 24 pcs
Bitspower G1/4" Rotary 90-Degree IG1/4" Extender - 6 pcs
Bitspower Deluxe White Mini Valve Rotary G1/4"& Inner G14"With Black Handle - 1 pcs
Bitspower G1/4" Stop Fitting V2 - 3 pcs
Bitspower G1/4" Male to Female Extender Fitting, 25mm - 4 pcs
Bitspower T-Block Fitting with Triple G1/4" Female - 1 pcs
Bitspower Automatic Air Exhaust Fitting, G1/4" - 5 pcs
Bitspower Dual Rotary 90-Degree IG1/4" Extender - 5 pcs
Koolance Rotary Elbow Compression Fitting for 13mm x 19mm (1/2in x 5/8in), - 2 pcs
Koolance Rotary 45 degree Compression Fitting for 13mm x 19mm (1/2in x 5/8in), - 1pcs

PrimoChill 1/2in rigid, sky white fittings - 12 pieces
Unknown Brand
Y rotary adapter, G1/4" 1 pcs
25mm extender, G1/4" - 5 pcs
25mm connector, G1/4" - 4 pcs
10mm adaptor, G1/4" - 4 pcs
Dual Rotary 90-Degree G1/4" Extender - 2 pcs
Dual Rotary 45-Degree G1/4" Extender - 4 pcs

$450 or BO

Free shipping and insurance to mainland US
 

Attachments

  • 20250324_053206.jpg
    20250324_053206.jpg
    213.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250324_053527.jpg
    20250324_053527.jpg
    299 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250517_123452.jpg
    20250517_123452.jpg
    465.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250517_123602.jpg
    20250517_123602.jpg
    382.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250517_124647.jpg
    20250517_124647.jpg
    465.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250517_124713.jpg
    20250517_124713.jpg
    437.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250517_141551.jpg
    20250517_141551.jpg
    451.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250517_141607.jpg
    20250517_141607.jpg
    490.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250519_052441.jpg
    20250519_052441.jpg
    228 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250519_052528.jpg
    20250519_052528.jpg
    112.6 KB · Views: 0
  • Details.docx
    13.8 KB · Views: 0
  • primochill01.jpg
    primochill01.jpg
    232.6 KB · Views: 0
  • primochill02.jpg
    primochill02.jpg
    186.1 KB · Views: 0
  • primochill03.jpg
    primochill03.jpg
    123.5 KB · Views: 0
  • primochill04.jpg
    primochill04.jpg
    131.2 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top