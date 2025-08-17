Water cooling parts_fittings

sofarfrome
I have left over WC adaptors, valves, etc. from a couple builds. I am no longer in the business. There are more than $700 in Bitspower, Koolance, and another brand I do not remember. These are all new and never used/installed.
$450 or BO
Free shipping and insurance to mainland US
|Detailed list:
Bitspower Dual O-Ring G1/4" Tighten Fitting For Hard Tubing OD14MM - 24 pcs
|Bitspower G1/4" Rotary 90-Degree IG1/4" Extender - 6 pcs
|Bitspower Deluxe White Mini Valve Rotary G1/4"& Inner G14"With Black Handle - 1 pcs
|Bitspower G1/4" Stop Fitting V2 - 3 pcs
|Bitspower G1/4" Male to Female Extender Fitting, 25mm - 4 pcs
|Bitspower T-Block Fitting with Triple G1/4" Female - 1 pcs
|Bitspower Automatic Air Exhaust Fitting, G1/4" - 5 pcs
|Bitspower Dual Rotary 90-Degree IG1/4" Extender - 5 pcs
|Koolance Rotary Elbow Compression Fitting for 13mm x 19mm (1/2in x 5/8in), - 2 pcs
|Koolance Rotary 45 degree Compression Fitting for 13mm x 19mm (1/2in x 5/8in), - 1pcs
PrimoChill 1/2in rigid, sky white fittings - 12 pieces
|Unknown Brand
|Y rotary adapter, G1/4" 1 pcs
|25mm extender, G1/4" - 5 pcs
|25mm connector, G1/4" - 4 pcs
|10mm adaptor, G1/4" - 4 pcs
|Dual Rotary 90-Degree G1/4" Extender - 2 pcs
|Dual Rotary 45-Degree G1/4" Extender - 4 pcs
