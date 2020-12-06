Water cooling my Zotac Trinity 3090 and 3950x in the Thermaltake Tower 900

Got the 3090 a few weeks ago direct from Zotac and it replaced a water cooled 2080Ti. Got the water block via Amazon and the backplate direct from EK. Putting it all in "The Tower 900" case from Thermaltake.Just played about 30 minutes of the latest version of GRID, and my GPU temps hit about 50 degrees with my default profile in MSI Dragon Center. I'm sure if I set to performance mode I could get it to go lower. My GPU loop consists of a thermaltake 360 Pacific C60 radiator and a Corsair XD5 pump/res combo.The CPU loop is a Thermaltake W4ARGB block (came with kit) and an older Phobya 360 radiator with an Aqualis DDC pump/res combo. Motherboard is a MSI Meg X570 ACE, memory is a pair of 16GB Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB 3600. All hard tubing was from the Thermaltake C360 DDC kit I purchased from Micro Center along with some extra tubing. The pump that came with the kit was too loud for me which is why I replaced it with the Corsair I found on this forum.