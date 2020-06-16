Water cooling is dead....accept it is REALLY not!

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2013
Messages
453
Every time this discussion comes up it is always about cpu's. Why is there never any conversation about gpu's and the benefits of custom loops. I know, personally, that the loudest, hottest, part in my builds was/is the gpu. Can any water cooler here tell me they want to go back to ramped up fan speeds and times when they were afraid to max out every setting on msi afterburner? Even under badly planned loops you can push gpu's past manufacturer settings without fear, and its silent compared to the obnoxious air solutions out there. Yes there are hybrid cards, but they are not even close to as effective and still cost as much. Drunken rant over.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
2,645
My main rig has gone through numerous hardware upgrades over the past 15+ years... everything has been replaced multiple times, but the one thing that has remained constant no matter what gets ripped out and upgraded is that a custom loop of some sort to cool both the CPU and GPU has always been involved. I like to overclock both my CPU/GPU rather [H]ard... air cooling simply would never work for me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top