water cooling for ZOTAC 1080 ti amp ?

hiii
so after using the card for many years my fans foil start to die slowly and give such big noise. so I decided to go all the way to water cooling since I have also water cooling in my CPU
can anyone suggest what water cooling I should use for my zotac 1080 ti amp ? It will be my first time to water cool a graphic card so I hope its very simple
thank you
