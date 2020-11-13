Watch Dogs Legion - Xbox Series X/S Ray Tracing vs PC RTX

I believe DF compared rasterization performance in Gears 5 between the XSX and PC, and determined that it approximately performs around 2080 levels. So...



Rasterization = ~2080

Ray-Tracing = ~2060S



Could this indicate that RDNA2's ray tracing performance may be potentially worse than Turing's? As if it were on par with Turing wouldn't RT performance levels also be 2080 levels?



Obviously we would need more data sets to draw any conclusions, but interesting none-the-less.