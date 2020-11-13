Watch Dogs Legion - Xbox Series X/S Ray Tracing vs PC RTX

Looks like the first real comparison between PC level hardware and the RNDA2 raytracing cores in the consoles. Obviously not a true apples to apples comparison with the upcoming RX6000 GPUs, as the console hardware is missing Infinity Cache.
Reddit poster summarized it:
So initial performance for Xbox Series X ray tracing is roughly on par with an RTX 2060S.
I wonder how much the additional cache will help on the discrete GPU cards for PC.
TL;DW: consoles run raytracing below PC minimum settings; exact settings discovered via data mining by modders. PC can be forced to console settings but the image quality is still slightly better for unknown reasons. In their test scene of choice, the XSX was maintaining 30 fps at 94% resolution scale (i.e. 3609x2040) while the 2060 super did 32 fps at native 4k.
