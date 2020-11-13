Watch Dogs Legion - Xbox Series X/S Ray Tracing vs PC RTX

Looks like the first real comparison between PC level hardware and the RNDA2 raytracing cores in the consoles. Obviously not a true apples to apples comparison with the upcoming RX6000 GPUs, as the console hardware is missing Infinity Cache.


Reddit poster summarized it:
TL;DW: consoles run raytracing below PC minimum settings; exact settings discovered via data mining by modders. PC can be forced to console settings but the image quality is still slightly better for unknown reasons. In their test scene of choice, the XSX was maintaining 30 fps at 94% resolution scale (i.e. 3609x2040) while the 2060 super did 32 fps at native 4k.
So initial performance for Xbox Series X ray tracing is roughly on par with an RTX 2060S.

I wonder how much the additional cache will help on the discrete GPU cards for PC.
 
I believe DF compared rasterization performance in Gears 5 between the XSX and PC, and determined that it approximately performs around 2080 levels. So...

Rasterization = ~2080
Ray-Tracing = ~2060S

Could this indicate that RDNA2's ray tracing performance may be potentially worse than Turing's? As if it were on par with Turing wouldn't RT performance levels also be 2080 levels?

Obviously we would need more data sets to draw any conclusions, but interesting none-the-less.
 
It's hard to estimate because AMD and NVIDIA have very different raytracing cores, and I have read comments to the effect that AMD's solution seems to rely heavily on cache - which is absent from the console implementations.
 
