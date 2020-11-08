Watch Dogs Legion still having issues?

P

pAiNkIlLaHvX

n00b
Joined
Nov 6, 2020
Messages
3
I'm playing through Ubisoft Plus. I played for a couple days then it started crashing randomly. After a couple days of troubleshooting I ended up uninstalling and reinstalling the game. This appeared to resolve the issue but after a few days it has started to crash again. Normally I would just uninstall and reinstall but it takes 6-8 hrs to download this game on my slow af internet. Is it possible to permanetly download the install files from U+ and install again later? I assume changing the directory might help but I'm not sure if it the temp folder deletes it or the application deletes after install. Anyone have any ideas or troubleshooting tips?
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
4,272
Uninstalling and reinstalling a game should do absolutely nothing. At most all you would ever want to do would be a "verify" which most if not all launchers these days have that ability (not 100% sure about Uplay but it probably does.) If you have crashing problems, look elsewhere, including things like CPU and GPU temperatures, driver versions, and making sure you have all Windows updates installed. Also always check that you've closed unnecessary apps/processes like AV software or crap like that.
 
P

pAiNkIlLaHvX

n00b
Joined
Nov 6, 2020
Messages
3
Yeah I verified the files twice and made sure everything was up to date. The first time the crashes started right after the Nvidia driver update so I thought that may have caused an issue. I tried lowering clocks setting CPU and GPU to default and I'm using the recommended graphic settings. I tried lowering to dx11 and went all the way down to 1080p but nothing helped. Everything else runs without a problem RDR2 AC Odyssey (U+) Death Stranding Doom Eternal Horizon Zero Dawn. I have a RTX 2070S for 2K gaming. It just deosn't make sense.
 
