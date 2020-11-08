Watch Dogs Legion still having issues?

I'm playing through Ubisoft Plus. I played for a couple days then it started crashing randomly. After a couple days of troubleshooting I ended up uninstalling and reinstalling the game. This appeared to resolve the issue but after a few days it has started to crash again. Normally I would just uninstall and reinstall but it takes 6-8 hrs to download this game on my slow af internet. Is it possible to permanetly download the install files from U+ and install again later? I assume changing the directory might help but I'm not sure if it the temp folder deletes it or the application deletes after install. Anyone have any ideas or troubleshooting tips?