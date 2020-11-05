Watch Dogs: Legion Source Code Allegedly Hacked / Stolen

harmattan said: I feel bad the people who put in months of effort on this had their IP stolen, but a) I don't play multiplayer (largely due to cheats that would ultimately happen anyways) and b) I enjoy mods. If it's a hack that could compromise account security, that's more serious. Click to expand...

I care less about their months of effort if they really did code this games scripts with a drag/drop editor. At that point its not effort and its insulting with the full priced title aspect.Honestly since its ubisoft I'd actually expect this theft to benefit the consumers rather than hurt them. While exploits may happen access to this also exposes all the dirty secrets buried in the code such as call homes and if it scans your hardware beyond social acceptance.