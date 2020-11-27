Watch Dogs Legion can finally run with constant 60fps on high-end CPUs

erek
"Due to these RAM bottlenecks, it’s still hard to achieve constant 60fps with Ray Tracing, even on Medium settings. In this particular game, Ray Tracing brings an additional memory overhead, which further impacts overall performance. At 2560×1440 with DLSS Balanced and Medium Ray Tracing, we had some drops to 55fps while driving. Don’t get us wrong, the game is at least playable and enjoyable now with RT. However, and for getting a completely smooth gaming experience, we still suggest disabling Ray Tracing.
Overall, Watch Dogs Legion runs better than its initial version. However, we believe there is still room for improvement. So, here is hoping that Ubisoft will keep optimizing the game with future patches."
https://www.dsogaming.com/pc-perfor...lly-run-with-constant-60fps-on-high-end-cpus/
