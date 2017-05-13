Watch Dogs 2

Never played the first one, but 2 looks pretty interesting.
How is the game? At a good price to buy? Prefer KBM or controller?
 
alxlwson said:
Never played the first one, but 2 looks pretty interesting.
How is the game? At a good price to buy? Prefer KBM or controller?
Pretty good value.

KBM and controls are both solid. Up to you.

Drone, hacking, and stealth are far and away where it's at. Gunplay is mediocre. The character is no soldier and can be overwhelmed and die fast.

A pretty impressive game world with some fun variety of things to do in it even if you take out some of the usual "Ubisoft bloat."

The game doesn't take itself too seriously and it's a weird middle road between a GTA on one end and a Saints Row at the other end.

I liked it.
 
Completed this game about a month ago. It's a great game overall with a large amount of content in a beautifully handcrafted high production city inspired by parts of San Francisco. Multiple ways of getting through missions, characters with more substance than the first game (though that doesn't say much tbh), playing with stealth+gadgets feels like a digital predator, I'm glad I picked this up. There were a couple annoying missions, but solid experience from start to finish.
 
Except both the Saints Row series and GTA series are vastly superior to Watch Dogs. The stealth mechanics for detection bother me, and the game world is robotic feeling not really alive, its a good game but not great one.
 
^^ If you put those last two posts above this one together that gives you a pretty fair summation.

If you go in knowing the game's strengths and weaknesses you'll enjoy it for what it is.
 
Im looking for something different, and it seems that this is it. It seems like it's a game that falls away from many others.
 
It's pretty damn good actually. A lot better than the first Watch Dogs although I did like the first one quite a bit too. Everything about the new one is done better, and I think what I like about the game the most are the characters. Like someone else said above; they don't take themselves TOO seriously but can also be serious at times. The hacking, and the general aesthetic of the game feels good. The art direction of the pixelated stuff and graffiti all fit very well.
 
Last edited:
I liked it. I think it's underrated and overlooked because of the letdown of the first one. Just understand that your main character is not a gunslinger and you will die very quickly if you forget that and all will be well. :)
 
Going stealthy with your drones is where it's at. I sure hope that WD3 is on the way with a mixture of good combat from 1 & drone hacking from 2.
 
I actually liked the first one, and was certainly worth what I paid ( Ubisoft promo freebie ). They both have a GTA vibe to them.. I prefer the hacking in the original game, I understand the added element in 2, makes it too complicated. Drone makes it better though. Overall WD2 is a much better game overall but they go together and are linked.
 
