Watch Dogs 2

Pretty good value.Never played the first one, but 2 looks pretty interesting.
How is the game? At a good price to buy? Prefer KBM or controller?
Except both the Saints Row series and GTA series are vastly superior to Watch Dogs. The stealth mechanics for detection bother me, and the game world is robotic feeling not really alive, its a good game but not great one.Pretty good value.
KBM and controls are both solid. Up to you.
Drone, hacking, and stealth are far and away where it's at. Gunplay is mediocre. The character is no soldier and can be overwhelmed and die fast.
A pretty impressive game world with some fun variety of things to do in it even if you take out some of the usual "Ubisoft bloat."
The game doesn't take itself too seriously and it's a weird middle road between a GTA on one end and a Saints Row at the other end.
I liked it.
It's pretty damn good actually. A lot better than the first Watch Dogs although I did like the first one quite a bit too. Everything about the new one is done better, and I think what I like about the game the most are the characters. Like someone else said above; they don't take themselves TOO seriously but can also be serious at times. The hacking, and the general aesthetic of the game feels good. The art direction of the pixelated stuff and graffiti all fit very well.Im looking for something different, and it seems that this is it. It seems like it's a game that falls away from many others.