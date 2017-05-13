Watch Dogs 2

alxlwson said: Im looking for something different, and it seems that this is it. It seems like it's a game that falls away from many others. Click to expand...

It's pretty damn good actually. A lot better than the first Watch Dogs although I did like the first one quite a bit too. Everything about the new one is done better, and I think what I like about the game the most are the characters. Like someone else said above; they don't take themselves TOO seriously but can also be serious at times. The hacking, and the general aesthetic of the game feels good. The art direction of the pixelated stuff and graffiti all fit very well.