Uhh .. am I the only one concerned about this "1.5" development cycle? They already have 2 games in development. One of them started 3.5 years ago, almost 2 years behind schedule, that still isn't close to release due in part to resources being spent on console version which wasn't even originally planned in the kickstarter, and now they want to start a 3rd game? People need to take extra time to consider whether or not they want to give them more money.



You can make the argument that "crowd funding" is worse than pre-ordering in situations like this.