Was using Lightroom with MSI 3070 and it blacked out...scared to restart computer but can get display in 1080.

I use MSI GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING X TRIO 8GB 256-Bit GDDR6 with a 4K TV via HDMI

I was in lightroom doing random stuff when green lines appeared all over the screen and then it blacked out.

I used Parsec to remote into my computer which automatically changed it to 1080... and there's signal. Attempting to make it higher than 1080 blacks it out.

If I have to log back into windows, is there a way to make sure it restarts in 1080? Just want some way to work with this until I figure out whether it's just a driver reinstall or what.



The lights on the card are still on, it still works over 1080...so I'm not sure if this is a real hardware issue or what.



edit: sigh, crisis averted for now. replugged the HDMI and then set it to 3840x2160 and it seems to have worked...