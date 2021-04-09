Was my pc hacked? I know my LAN camera DVR was

November 2020 I upgraded my Windows 10 pc to an AMD Ryzen cpu w/ ASRock mobo. Since then I have noticed the Windows Device Disconnect sound has played a few times, randomly, sometimes I wont hear it for weeks. No new USB devices connected to the Ryzen sys; they were all used on my previous rig that did not produce a Device Disconnect sound. Anytime it would happen I would look at Task Manager, nothing would catch my eye running or in start up, even in netstat.



Fast forward to March 2021, I realized one of my CCTV DVR's on my LAN had been hacked and was used in a botnet, probably at least since Nov 2020, if not a bit earlier. Symptoms were wired internet connectivity dropping for few seconds randomly, sometimes daily. The DVR had a botnet address in where it would sync the time (I had sync off), and it didn't matter that I had changed the pw when I bought it, the DVRs have backdoors and lackluster support/patches.



The device disconnect sounds that I've heard have started to worry me, what if my pc was hacked? I did have an antivirus (several), Windows Firewall was on set to Public, and there was no virus or malware that was detected at all. The one thing that did come up was in gmail, google did recommend I enroll into Advanced Protection Program, which coincided with the time of the COMB hack leak (massive compilation of breached credentials Feb 2021) which my email was a part of the millions exposed.



April 2021 I have changed all passwords, disconnected the CCTV DVRs from my network, reset all networking gear, new ip addy, formatted my HD and have not heard any device disconnect sounds so far. I am still worried about it though, would like to hear that sound again and have some defective hardware be the culprit. What do you guys think? Any suggestions? Thanks!