Was I supposed to be using one PCIe cable per GPU connector this entire time?

I have a Corsair RMx 750x and I recently bought a 3080 that comes with a triple power connector (3 connectors of 2x8 pin). For all previous cards (including my 7900xtx), they have used a double connector of 2x8pin. I always thought that since the PCIe cable comes with that double head at the end, that only a single pcie cable was needed to power the GPU. I read through google, and saw several articles/message boards saying that this is bad, each connector needs its dedicated pcie cable. Others said I'm fine
If true, wtf do I do with this 2nd header of each pcie cable?
If not true, would 2 cables to power this 3080 be fine? One cable that utilizes both headers, the second cable would only utilize one header
