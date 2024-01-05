Was I supposed to be using one PCIe cable per GPU connector this entire time?

R

Rev. Night

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
1,259
I have a Corsair RMx 750x and I recently bought a 3080 that comes with a triple power connector (3 connectors of 2x8 pin). For all previous cards (including my 7900xtx), they have used a double connector of 2x8pin. I always thought that since the PCIe cable comes with that double head at the end, that only a single pcie cable was needed to power the GPU. I read through google, and saw several articles/message boards saying that this is bad, each connector needs its dedicated pcie cable. Others said I'm fine

If true, wtf do I do with this 2nd header of each pcie cable?
If not true, would 2 cables to power this 3080 be fine? One cable that utilizes both headers, the second cable would only utilize one header
 
High end 30 series Nvidia cards were quite the power problem for some PSUs. Yes, the best practice for them was to use separate PCIE power cables for each connection, not a daisy chained one.

The 3080 wasn't as bad as the 3090 in regards to power issues, so you might be OK.
 
Rev. Night said:
If true, wtf do I do with this 2nd header of each pcie cable?
If not true, would 2 cables to power this 3080 be fine? One cable that utilizes both headers, the second cable would only utilize one header
Click to expand...
i used etape to hide mine. tucked it behind/under the one in use and taped it up.
yes.
 
glad I kept all my psu cables in the nice bag it came with. I have exactly 2 surplus. Just as easy for me to put these into the case just to guarantee.
 
