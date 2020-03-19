Was going to buy Acer EB243YU... But it's discontinued...

I have two of these bad boys at work and I love them. I was going to replace my move my Dell U2414H to secondary monitor duties (currently have an ancient Samsung SyncMaster 940a there) and get the EB243YU for my primary display. They were in stock at Microcenter just a few weeks ago for $160 and now they're gone.



Why can't I find anything like that (1440p, IPS panel, 24 inches, bezelless) for anything less than $260ish? I'd love to go 27" but I simply can't fit that in my current setup (19" desk-mounted rack on the left side of the desk and the U2414H is currently squeezed between a pair of JBL 305p studio monitors for audio production purposes).