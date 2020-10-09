Was considering going WC due to the lack of proper AIO cooling for 3960x's

I never really cared to look into water cooling because I don't do crazy overclocking. I can run my system at a 10% OC right now with a Deedcool AIO but it is kinda hot. Can hit 90 with extreme CPU use but usually sits around 75-80 with normal use. Idle I believe is around 45-55. I do want to push the system a little bit more and I would like to bring cooling down, maybe extend the life of the system as a result but I just put some parts together and it's a bit excessive considering I had read that I should just go watercool anyways coz it's not going to be "too much more" than an AIO lol but here I am with a $650 cart on amazon >__< Perhaps my part selection is just bad? Wrong?





Parts list:

-- EKWB EK-CoolStream Classic SE 120 Slim Radiator, Single Fan, Black

-- EKWB EK-CoolStream SE 420 Radiator, Slim Triple, Black

-- 2x CONISY 120mm PC Case Cooling Fan Super Silent Computer LED High Airflow Cooler Fans - Red (2 Pack)

-- Corsair Hydro X Series, XD3 RGB, Pump/Reservoir Combo

-- Corsair CX-9059001-WW Hydro X Series, Xt Softline, 10/13mm (3/8In/ 1/2In) ID/OD, Tubing

-- Corsair Hydro X Series 90° Rotary Adapter, Chrome, 2-Pack

-- 2x Corsair Hydro X Series XF Compression 10/13mm (3/8" / 1/2") ID/OD Fittings, White, 4-Pack

-- Corsair Hydro X Series XL5 Performance Coolant, 1 Liter, Red

-- Watercool HEATKILLER IV PRO CPU Water Block, Intel CPU, Acryl