Was considering going WC due to the lack of proper AIO cooling for 3960x's

K

Kewk

n00b
Joined
Sep 28, 2020
Messages
11
I never really cared to look into water cooling because I don't do crazy overclocking. I can run my system at a 10% OC right now with a Deedcool AIO but it is kinda hot. Can hit 90 with extreme CPU use but usually sits around 75-80 with normal use. Idle I believe is around 45-55. I do want to push the system a little bit more and I would like to bring cooling down, maybe extend the life of the system as a result but I just put some parts together and it's a bit excessive considering I had read that I should just go watercool anyways coz it's not going to be "too much more" than an AIO lol but here I am with a $650 cart on amazon >__< Perhaps my part selection is just bad? Wrong?


Parts list:
-- EKWB EK-CoolStream Classic SE 120 Slim Radiator, Single Fan, Black
-- EKWB EK-CoolStream SE 420 Radiator, Slim Triple, Black
-- 2x CONISY 120mm PC Case Cooling Fan Super Silent Computer LED High Airflow Cooler Fans - Red (2 Pack)
-- Corsair Hydro X Series, XD3 RGB, Pump/Reservoir Combo
-- Corsair CX-9059001-WW Hydro X Series, Xt Softline, 10/13mm (3/8In/ 1/2In) ID/OD, Tubing
-- Corsair Hydro X Series 90° Rotary Adapter, Chrome, 2-Pack
-- 2x Corsair Hydro X Series XF Compression 10/13mm (3/8" / 1/2") ID/OD Fittings, White, 4-Pack
-- Corsair Hydro X Series XL5 Performance Coolant, 1 Liter, Red
-- Watercool HEATKILLER IV PRO CPU Water Block, Intel CPU, Acryl
 
thesmokingman

thesmokingman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
6,152
What do you plan to do with it? What case is it going into?

The thing with watercooling is that the price to entry is obviously crazy high, but if you get good parts they will last you years. Think of it more like buying good tools. That's the way I think about. When I upgrade platforms, I don't sell my rads or fittings too right? No you keep all that and use it on your new setup. Thus yea, high entry cost but ya pay it once.

As for your parts... I'm not a fan of your choices. There's too much Corsair which is rebranded stuff, weak rads, wrong cpu block.



https://hardforum.com/threads/build-3970x-dual-2080ti-8tb-m-2-raid-render-monster.1990145/

Here's my TR build.
 
