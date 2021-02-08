Warzone on Xbox series X (1440p, 120mhz) crazy lag

I am having major lag playing warzone on xbox series x at 1440p, 120mhz. I get it occasionally on Cold War, but almost every game on warzone. For the record my internet is solid and even try the network test via xbox settings and getting 200-300 MBs/20MBs with 50 ping and no latency. Hard wired PC hits over 400MBs. To me the game is basically unplayable.

I read on Reddit that some are having luck going back to 60hz, but curious if anyone else is having issues.