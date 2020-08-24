Warner Bros. Games and DC Announce Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,006
"Introducing an original story set in DC's Batman Universe, Gotham Knights offers a dynamic and interactive Gotham City where an exploding criminal element has swept through the streets. With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city's history and must defeat notorious villains in epic confrontations. Players must save Gotham from a descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."
""Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showcases Rocksteady Studios' ability to combine masterful storytelling and compelling gameplay based on well-known DC characters," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. "The team is creating a genre-defining experience that brings the formidable Suicide Squad to life in a way that has never been done before."
"Our team is excited to officially announce Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and provide a glimpse into our latest project," said Sefton Hill, Creative Director and Co-founder, Rocksteady Studios. "We're introducing an original take on the Suicide Squad that combines the rich, character-driven storytelling Rocksteady is known for with innovative gameplay features to create a unique gaming experience."
The playable characters featured in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), the mistress of mayhem; Deadshot (a.k.a. Floyd Lawton), the most dangerous marksman alive; Captain Boomerang (a.k.a. Digger Harkness), Aussie assassin extraordinaire; and King Shark (a.k.a. Nanaue), the demigod humanoid shark and rightful ruler of the seas. Each squad member has their own unique moveset with enhanced traversal abilities to freely explore the dynamic open-world of Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master.
Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master.
To learn more about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, visit this page."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271305/warner-bros-games-and-dc-announce-gotham-knights
https://www.techpowerup.com/271311/...nnounce-suicide-squad-kill-the-justice-league
""Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showcases Rocksteady Studios' ability to combine masterful storytelling and compelling gameplay based on well-known DC characters," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. "The team is creating a genre-defining experience that brings the formidable Suicide Squad to life in a way that has never been done before."
"Our team is excited to officially announce Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and provide a glimpse into our latest project," said Sefton Hill, Creative Director and Co-founder, Rocksteady Studios. "We're introducing an original take on the Suicide Squad that combines the rich, character-driven storytelling Rocksteady is known for with innovative gameplay features to create a unique gaming experience."
The playable characters featured in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), the mistress of mayhem; Deadshot (a.k.a. Floyd Lawton), the most dangerous marksman alive; Captain Boomerang (a.k.a. Digger Harkness), Aussie assassin extraordinaire; and King Shark (a.k.a. Nanaue), the demigod humanoid shark and rightful ruler of the seas. Each squad member has their own unique moveset with enhanced traversal abilities to freely explore the dynamic open-world of Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master.
Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master.
To learn more about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, visit this page."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271305/warner-bros-games-and-dc-announce-gotham-knights
https://www.techpowerup.com/271311/...nnounce-suicide-squad-kill-the-justice-league