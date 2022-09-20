Warm? TPLink Archer AX-11000 $200 at Costco (instore only I guess?)

StoleMyOwnCar
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2013
- Messages
- 2,376
Not sure how good of a deal this is. It does beat Amazon's price by about $35. This is the product. It isn't listed at this price tag on the web site, but this is stuck on every single one of them at my store:
I don't have any incredibly compelling need for this, but considering how many connected devices I have at this point, I decided to just go ahead and upgrade my Nighthawk XR450 to this. Works fine, setup was pretty trivial out of the box, everything works as intended. Hopefully it will handle more devices a little smoother as I did notice some hiccups on my older router. I have 90 days to decide if I have buyer's remorse.
I don't have any incredibly compelling need for this, but considering how many connected devices I have at this point, I decided to just go ahead and upgrade my Nighthawk XR450 to this. Works fine, setup was pretty trivial out of the box, everything works as intended. Hopefully it will handle more devices a little smoother as I did notice some hiccups on my older router. I have 90 days to decide if I have buyer's remorse.