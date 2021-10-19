WARM NZXT H1 $199 free ship

The NZXT H1 is $199 with free shipping. No coupon needed. Considering the msrp is $349 I think $199 is a fair price for a nice looking itx case, 650 watt psu, and 140mm aio. https://nzxt.com/product/h1
This is a good price for this case, but I wish you had the option to upgrade to a gen 4 riser, and that there was room for a bigger radiator for the CPU. As it is, you can't put a high end cpu or gpu in this case without throttling. Thanks for the post.
i guess they hare having problems moving these since the recall.
EDIT: outside of the fire issue, this is a pretty good case for itx. Also you can find mods, to remove the 2.5 inch drive mount, and 3dprint a 3.5 inch bigboy drive mount for that spot. I did this and use it as a gaming/nas. Looks better than a lot of other options.
Wow I built two systems, brother and niece, last Christmas using this case.
It was on the pricey side for a case, but with the included psu and aio it was reasonable. Would have been nice save $300, but the reduced price on the case would have easily been eaten up by the increased prices of GPUs if I were to do it this year.