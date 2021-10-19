WARM NZXT H1 $199 free ship

C

Cactusj

n00b
Joined
Jun 4, 2018
Messages
57
This is a good price for this case, but I wish you had the option to upgrade to a gen 4 riser, and that there was room for a bigger radiator for the CPU. As it is, you can't put a high end cpu or gpu in this case without throttling. Thanks for the post.
 
S

sc5mu93

Gawd
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
660
i guess they hare having problems moving these since the recall.

EDIT: outside of the fire issue, this is a pretty good case for itx. Also you can find mods, to remove the 2.5 inch drive mount, and 3dprint a 3.5 inch bigboy drive mount for that spot. I did this and use it as a gaming/nas. Looks better than a lot of other options.
 
S

Silentbob343

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 2, 2004
Messages
1,841
Wow I built two systems, brother and niece, last Christmas using this case.

It was on the pricey side for a case, but with the included psu and aio it was reasonable. Would have been nice save $300, but the reduced price on the case would have easily been eaten up by the increased prices of GPUs if I were to do it this year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top