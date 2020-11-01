Warm? MSI Radeon 5600XT = $229.99 after Discount + MIR @ Newegg

Darkswordz

Darkswordz

Gawd
Joined
Jan 5, 2016
Messages
663
Newegg has the MSI Radeon 5600XT for only $229.99 right now after rebate. This seems like a decent deal for a 1080p/1440p card, if you don't want to hit the used market.

The reviews are questionably high. They're almost all 5/5 stars, which makes me a tad suspicious. :whistle: Nevertheless, the price is good.

$259.99 - $10.00 instant rebate - $20 MIR = $229.99
 
