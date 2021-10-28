Warm-ish? Samsung 980 Pro 2TB for 357.29

Samsung has just about every major vendor moving in lockstep from the list price to a listing of $384-85.However, Amazon has it listed right now for $357.29 with same day delivery, which is the 4th or 5th lowest price since release and about $25 off the all time low according to camelzon.I bought one because Win 10 was refusing to install on a pair of SATA SSDs (Samsung 840 Pros) in RAID 0. The install goes a lot faster on this drive than it does to a single SATA III SSD. All this time I thought the problem was with Intel, on my old motherboard, for not having drivers baked in that would cause Windows to recognize RAID 0 on a clean install, and now I know the fault in with Microsoft.Since Amazon has an extended return window for the holiday wallet cleaning season, worst comes to worst if there's a big black Friday sale discount at Amazon or another vendor then I can just buy the sale priced drive and effectuate a return on this one so Amazon would still get a nice, clean unopened drive package and I can get my savings.