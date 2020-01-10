Warm: Inland 1TB NVMe Premium $119 plus tax @ Microcenter

Some people actually do associate the higher cost of goods with quality. I don't, but many do. And I understand that. In a lot of cases, it's true.



However, I would like to present a different logic, perspective.



Also, knowledge is king. The more you know and understand about a product from the facade ( pretty packaging and marketing ) to the behind the scenes ( chips, specifications, manufacturing process, etc ) the better off you will be.



I would encourage anyone here to dig deeper so that they can gain a more robust knowledge of their surrounding "tech landscape" rather than counting on past experiences, hear say, word of mouth, commercials and marketing, etc. Always maintain an open mind and a thirst for knowledge.



These SSD's use a very basic ISO certified ( ISO certification certifies that a management system, manufacturing process, service, or documentation procedure has all the requirements for standardization and quality assurance ) multi-layered board, but high quality nonetheless. This particular product is made in Taiwan and carries a 3 year warranty. The chips are the Phison E12 controller, along with Hynix and Toshiba memory chips along with a few other bits and pieces. There is nothing cheap about this SSD. This SSD is manufactured and sold to various companies who then repackage and brand it as a new product. Some companies even offer in-house firmware tools that I am almost sure are 'repackaged' software tools from other companies as well, maybe even open source, I don't know for sure.



The price and especially the numbers speak for themselves. They are in one word, amazing.



Intel and Samsung are absolutely not the only game in town. The PC industry along with various other markets is a massive multi-billion a year business. All these companies are working tirelessly day and night for your hard earned money. They WANT to sell you product. They want you as a customer.



The evolution of PC hardware / components in general dictates almost a mandatory increase in power savings, quality, performance and durability year to year. This is the norm. What might have failed you in the past, say 3 or 5 years ago will absolutely not be true today.



I think it would be very bad form to think no one else out there is any better than what you are currently using ( brand wise ) I warm people all the time on here, do not fall victim by being "brand" oriented. This is a very costly mistake in terms of everything you can lose. It's a guarantee. You can lose time, money, performance and various new features. I mean, losing time and money are HUGE considerations which I am sure all of you would agree.



I've been building PC's since the very early 90's. I make a living to this day doing the same thing. I can almost guarantee that I've had in my possession more SSD's than just about anymore here. At least 250 to 300+ SSD's over the past decade. What has failed in that time? A handful of very early 60Gb and 120GB ssd's that I can count on 2 hands. I don't know the circumstances of how or why you or others have lost data but I can tell you it's a very uncommon occurrence. But it does happen. And that's another thing, don't let fear rule you.



I would encourage people to use common sense and logic and to be very mindful of their money. Part of that common sense is having realistic "expectations"



it's very unlikely that this 1TB NVMe @ $144 is going to fail you. If it does, there is a 3 year warranty. The numbers are as good and better than a Samsung 970 Pro. Never ever think that who is on top today will be on top tomorrow. This product proves that.



And if you can get out of your branding comfort zone you could very well save a lot of money. You do that a few times and that 3rd or 4th SSD you buy would be completely and totally "free" to you factoring in the money you've saved.



For me personally, this is the hottest deal yet for 2019. You just can't beat it.

