Warm? $299 Motile laptop (Walmart) 14" Ryzen 5, 8gb, 256 SSD, upgradable ram w/NVME

Tengis

Tengis

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 11, 2003
Messages
4,943
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Vega-HDM...ial-256GB-8-Performance-Audio-HD-Ca/979627450

  • AMD Ryzen 5 Processor
  • 14″ 1920×1080 Display
  • 8GB Memory
  • 256GB Solid State Drive
  • Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
  • Windows 10
  • Ports
    • 2x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • 1x Audio Combo Jack
  • Weight: 2.55 lbs

Apparently they are built fairly decent (especially for the price) and get great battery life. I found a few reviews online stating they bought it to see how bad it was and it ended up being better then a few laptops twice the price. Ram is NOT soldered (upgradable) and it has a spare NVME slot. It has single channel ram so dont expect to push the graphics super hard.

Bought one for the wife to replace her aging Dell Venue 11 Pro from like 2013/2014. I figured this thing would be way faster and she is content with her Dell and says it "works just fine" lol.


Reddit posts here with some info:
https://www.reddit.com/r/buildapcsales/comments/e8ze9h https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/dp52am
 
tungt88

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2008
Messages
2,022
Yeah, it's a super good deal for what you're getting -- I recommended a better (but still quite cheap) version to a good friend of mine, and he bought the Motile.
 
illram

illram

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
1,460
Lol I bought this yesterday for $349, which I thought was a crazy deal. Jesus.
 
Tsumi

Tsumi

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 18, 2010
Messages
13,245
I don't think anything is going to beat the Costco HP deal, but this is still decent if you're not looking for gaming performance. Would be significantly better if it had dual channel memory.
 
Spun Ducky

Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2009
Messages
628
Another good deal that is in the same boat is this Dell.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Dell-Ins...ickid=W8TV5w3UhxyJRbv0EHQlB1XYUknyp2zvzRBs0A0
While the screen isn't FHD, it is fairly easy to upgrade, it is also mismarked as i3 while in the box you actually get a quad core i5 1035g4 or i5 1035g7 with iris graphics. I got one and upgraded it to 32gb ram, 1080 ips screen, and 1tb nvme. Quite a time to be looking for a cheap laptop. I am just blown away by the sub $500 range right now.
 
Tengis

Tengis

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 11, 2003
Messages
4,943
Spun Ducky said:
Another good deal that is in the same boat is this Dell.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Dell-Ins...ickid=W8TV5w3UhxyJRbv0EHQlB1XYUknyp2zvzRBs0A0
While the screen isn't FHD, it is fairly easy to upgrade, it is also mismarked as i3 while in the box you actually get a quad core i5 1035g4 or i5 1035g7 with iris graphics. I got one and upgraded it to 32gb ram, 1080 ips screen, and 1tb nvme. Quite a time to be looking for a cheap laptop. I am just blown away by the sub $500 range right now.
I specifically didnt buy that one because the screen was junk. How much did it set you back to upgrade it?
 
Spun Ducky

Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2009
Messages
628
Tengis said:
I specifically didnt buy that one because the screen was junk. How much did it set you back to upgrade it?
I am not sure on the total cost as I had all the parts on hand. Whenever there is a killer deal i order sets of things like ram for future builds. If I had to guess probably another 250 dollars or so. The biggest thing is i got to choose a very high end IPS screen vs the mediocre one most machines come with.
 
elite.mafia

Broke Back [H]
Joined
Aug 23, 2004
Messages
12,303
Spun Ducky said:
Another good deal that is in the same boat is this Dell.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Dell-Ins...ickid=W8TV5w3UhxyJRbv0EHQlB1XYUknyp2zvzRBs0A0
While the screen isn't FHD, it is fairly easy to upgrade, it is also mismarked as i3 while in the box you actually get a quad core i5 1035g4 or i5 1035g7 with iris graphics. I got one and upgraded it to 32gb ram, 1080 ips screen, and 1tb nvme. Quite a time to be looking for a cheap laptop. I am just blown away by the sub $500 range right now.
That thing looks fucking awful.... 4gb of ram and a 720p screen with an i3... pass... even if it is an i5 (i doubt it is, they probably are repeatedly fucking up the shipments or something) still shit screen and ram. Much better deals out there
 
Tsumi

Tsumi

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 18, 2010
Messages
13,245
elite.mafia said:
That thing looks fucking awful.... 4gb of ram and a 720p screen with an i3... pass... even if it is an i5 (i doubt it is, they probably are repeatedly fucking up the shipments or something) still shit screen and ram. Much better deals out there
It's Intel's fault, they can't supply enough i3 G1 chips so they've been supplying i5 G4 chips instead. Picked up an HP that was supposed to be i3 G1 from Costco, and it came with an i5 G4 and a 1080p IPS screen for $280. Dual channel upgradeable RAM and supports PCI-E NVME drives. There's a giant thread on the HP laptop on SD, though it ended right before Thanksgiving. Nearly everyone that got the HP got the i5 G4.

What I am curious to know is how Spun Ducky upgraded the Dell to 1080p IPS and at what cost.
 
Spun Ducky

Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2009
Messages
628
Tsumi said:
It's Intel's fault, they can't supply enough i3 G1 chips so they've been supplying i5 G4 chips instead. Picked up an HP that was supposed to be i3 G1 from Costco, and it came with an i5 G4 and a 1080p IPS screen for $280. Dual channel upgradeable RAM and supports PCI-E NVME drives. There's a giant thread on the HP laptop on SD, though it ended right before Thanksgiving. Nearly everyone that got the HP got the i5 G4.

What I am curious to know is how Spun Ducky upgraded the Dell to 1080p IPS and at what cost.
$40 for this screen off ebay: LP140WF3-SPD1
Then I just followed the service manual for disassembly. It uses a standard 30 pin edp cable and mounting points,connector location, and size all match up perfectly with the stock screen.
 
Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
4,646
I'm worried about battery life. Reviews say decent. Can we get a confirmation of average life span before needing a charge?

I know the laptop is heavily discounted, but I've never been satisfied with battery life on a $300 laptop. I'll bite if there's some average figures.
 
The Lurker

The Lurker

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 1, 2001
Messages
12,306
Tsumi said:
I don't think anything is going to beat the Costco HP deal, but this is still decent if you're not looking for gaming performance. Would be significantly better if it had dual channel memory.
This beats it by a lot. 256gb SSD vs 64gb, 4 vs 8 gb ram and a Pentium Silver Vs Ryzen 3? come on.
 
Tsumi

Tsumi

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 18, 2010
Messages
13,245
The Lurker said:
This beats it by a lot. 256gb SSD vs 64gb, 4 vs 8 gb ram and a Pentium Silver Vs Ryzen 3? come on.
The Costco deal before Thanksgiving was an i5 G4. 256gb SSD was too small, as is 8gb of RAM, so they would have been upgraded regardless. The i5 G4 smacks Ryzen 3.
 
The Lurker

The Lurker

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 1, 2001
Messages
12,306
Tsumi said:
The Costco deal before Thanksgiving was an i5 G4. 256gb SSD was too small, as is 8gb of RAM, so they would have been upgraded regardless. The i5 G4 smacks Ryzen 3.
OOOOOH. I thought the one they had up now.
 
pillagenburn

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2006
Messages
1,076
Ill wait for used 150$ HP or Dell
Ryzen laptops on ebay. Still running a 175$ elitebook 745 g3
 
Tengis

Tengis

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 11, 2003
Messages
4,943
Bump - anyone ever order these for anyone?

I just used my wife's laptop for the first time and noticed they sent me the Ryzen 3 version in the Ryzen 5 box... might wanna check yo stuff! My order is for the Ryzen 5 version and the box is for the Ryzen 5 version 🤷‍♂️
 
