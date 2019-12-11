Warm? $299 Motile laptop (Walmart) 14" Ryzen 5, 8gb, 256 SSD, upgradable ram w/NVME

Tengis
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Vega-HDM...ial-256GB-8-Performance-Audio-HD-Ca/979627450
Apparently they are built fairly decent (especially for the price) and get great battery life. I found a few reviews online stating they bought it to see how bad it was and it ended up being better then a few laptops twice the price. Ram is NOT soldered (upgradable) and it has a spare NVME slot. It has single channel ram so dont expect to push the graphics super hard.
Bought one for the wife to replace her aging Dell Venue 11 Pro from like 2013/2014. I figured this thing would be way faster and she is content with her Dell and says it "works just fine" lol.
Reddit posts here with some info:
https://www.reddit.com/r/buildapcsales/comments/e8ze9h https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/dp52am
- AMD Ryzen 5 Processor
- 14″ 1920×1080 Display
- 8GB Memory
- 256GB Solid State Drive
- Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
- Windows 10
- Ports
- 2x USB 3.0
- 1x USB 2.0
- 1x HDMI
- 1x USB Type-C
- 1x Audio Combo Jack
- Weight: 2.55 lbs
