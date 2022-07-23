Warm? 12600k $264.99 after $15 instant rebate @ Newegg

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 5,624
Intel Core i5-12600K - Core i5 12th Gen Alder Lake 10-Core (6P+4E) 3.7 GHz LGA 1700 125W Intel UHD Graphics 770 Desktop Processor - BX8071512600K https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i...m_mmc=snc-social-_-sr-_-19-118-347-_-07232022
For those of us who don't have a microcenter near by - 12600k for $279.99 minus $15 instant rebate with code CPUBNSP23
Sold and shipped by Newegg
For those of us who don't have a microcenter near by - 12600k for $279.99 minus $15 instant rebate with code CPUBNSP23
Sold and shipped by Newegg