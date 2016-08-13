Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Separate names with a comma.
Just found out about this game and am very excited. It will get a full retail release on June 5. Excited to get an ARPG in the WH40K universe.
Video below says May 11, but you can see several stories posted since last week that it was pushed back to June 5.
Well hells bells. Looking like something that may shake me out of the gaming doldrums.
I definitely have hopes for this - looks like it's going to be a pretty awesome game so far.
FINALLY. One set in the 40k universe and not complete garbage (DoW titles aside).
Space Marine did pretty good. I'll be very happy if this game kicks ass though.
I don't honestly know if I had ever heard of that one. I just knew about the top down turn based ones and the other first person recently that got terrible reviews.
These Warhammer games never pan out I think Warhammer Online was is still the best of the lot.
Warhammer vermintide 1 & 2 rocked. Space marine was and is amazing, DoW2 was great (3 sucked)
I noticed that the topic's game hasn't been linked. Looks like its still in Early Access.
As mentioned above, retail release is June 5.
4 more days!
Release trailer! I have the game loaded and ready to go after work.
Forgot to login to my PC before i left for work, but I'll be downloading the game as soon as I get home.
It was a 15.8GB download for me, around 42GB unpacked. I didn't see how big the release day patch is.
Downloading now
Lemme see some feedback, I really wanted this game to be great but steam reviews are telling me its just OK.
I ended up not having a chance to play last night. Too much stuff needing to get done...
Steam reviews are probably still reflective of early access.
I put in a hour or so last night and I'm not too impressed. The games seems to lack polish and certainly does not feel like a $50 game. I'm also experiencing some performance issues. The game usually hovers around 70 fps, but ill get dips down in the mid 40s for no apparent reason. I'm currently running max setting at 3440x1440 resolution. That said, I'm still fairly early in the game, so lets see how I feel about it once a dig in a bit more.
I hate to hear that this isn’t any good, because that’s like my dream game; Warhammer 40k ARPG. Doesn’t surprise me that it sucks coming from Neocore though, they’re an absolute shit developer. The first Van Helsing was pretty decent. The second one wasn’t as good but it was passable. The third one sucked like Andy Dick at a glory hole, just utter shit. Then they made Deathtrap, and just when I didn’t thing they could suck any harder, they proved me wrong once again. I don’t know if they ever bothered fixing all the shit wrong with it, but it was a hot mess even months after release, and the devs went radio silent. I don’t think these people had any business taking on a game this ambitious, or handling an IP as big as Warhammer. The complaints I’ve read about Martyr sound exactly like what I experienced with Van Helsing 3 and Deathtrap, lots of poor design choices, really buggy, unpolished, unsatisying, crappy loot...it’s the exact same stuff I hated about those games all over again. Damn them for screwing this up.
Dont buy it, it dhas promise but it needed another good 6 months before being released, performance issues, graphical issues, and now crashing, wish I had waited until it was $5.
I wanted to try it. The reviews and discussion about it on Steam have not gotten better over the months.
Make a Warhammer Online 2 that would go over big trust me..... all these Tabletop Warhammer games by the time you ace them all you will be 50 years old.
I got this a few days ago and enjoy it so far.
As a huge ARPG fan I have no problems dropping $50 on a WH40K version.
Worth it to me. Great looking game too btw..
It is a beautiful game, but some of the gameplay aspects that are expected in an ARPG are lacking. The loot system, for example, which is a big part of the genre, is really lackluster especially in the mid- to late-game. Still fun, though, especially if you're into Warhammer 40K.
I has some interesting mechanics like the cover system. So I try not to compare it to other games of the same genre too much.
I find it pretty refreshing so far and will most likely pick up the DLC's too.
Only 15hrs in but having a ball.
I picked this up on the Steam Summer Sale for 50% off because they just released a 2.0 patch that apparently fixed a lot of QoL issues and bugs...I have to say, I've been having an ARPG itch for a long time and this is scratching it about 10 hours in. It's a fun game, maybe not the most variety in the world in terms of classes (gender locked and only 3) and melee is pretty much king from what I hear, but otherwise it's actually a fun game and the campaign is pretty enjoyable. At this price, and with an expansion coming out July 30, I would say this game is worth the $25 I paid for it.
Thanks, I was on the fence about this....
I'll pick it up once Steam finally gets around to issuing my refund.
I'm pretty excited to try this considering I fell down this particular lore rabbit-hole recently:
70 GB??
EDIT: Now that I've installed and putted around, I concur that it is worth $25.
NOT $50 but 50% makes it fair. I can already tell you it's better than Warhammer: Chaosbane..
This video was helpful in making my decision (basically if you played Van Helsing, this is the same devs):
Didn't know that - but I really liked Van Helsing.
And yeah, choosing between Chaosbane and this game was pretty easy considering how much hate Chaosbane is getting and Inquisitor: Martyr getting some decent praise with 2.0 and an expansion on the way July 30. My only real complaints are with the fact that there are only 3 classes, gender lock (I don't want to be a female assassin), and general lack of weapon variety from the fact that melee pretty much rules (I'm playing as a Crusader) - but the game itself is loads of fun for an ARPG and I really like the environments, enemies, and the 40K universe in general. I don't think they'll be able to turn Chaosbane around the way they did this game because of how "barebones" it is, the overhauling would be pretty massive.
I picked this up a few days ago myself and I can actually say I think they did a really great job with the story mode, so far (only 8hrs in). I never touched the pre 2.0 release, so I don't know all the gripes with it, but I think they got a pretty interesting system goin' on here. Most likely will pick up the expac next month.
Yeah I'm excited for the expansion because of the new tech-adept class. Sounds cool. Not to mention the xpac is only $25 and current owners of the base game get 30% off.
I’m loving this game. It’s tech Diablo/rogue, and that makes it right up my alley
Can you zoom in during battles? Not sure if I should pick this up....
I consider $1 per 1HR a good investment, and I've already come close to getting that investment in the 3 days I've had it. I stopped playing Diablo a long time ago because playing a game with "seasons" and no real content updates is just not my cup of tea. From a base game / storyline perspective, Inquisitor: Martyr holds up - definitely better than games like Grim Dawn, which I enjoyed because of the class variety, but found dull and boring from pacing and atmospheric aspects. This game doesn't have a world map obviously, it's interstellar travel so you just go do missions on different planets, but there's a lot of factions and cool environments/enemies, I definitely think it's worth the money if you like ARPG's in general, and can accept the fact that this game only has 3 classes, each with 3 subclasses, and not a ton of variety in terms of itemization.
As to your question: you can zoom in some, but this game is pretty fast paced and there can be a lot of enemies at one time, not sure why I'd ever want to be zoomed in all the way.
lol
But yea Comix, it's def worth picking up!
4K DSR makes the game really f'ing pop!