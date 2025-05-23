  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,779
Underneath the hood, Dawn of War – Definitive Edition has been rebuilt on a 64-bit platform to support the ongoing efforts of the modding community, while remaining compatible with over 20 years of lovingly crafted mods already available. Look out for release information coming soon for Steam and GOG, and make sure to wishlist it now while you’re waiting!


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3556750/Warhammer_40000_Dawn_of_War__Definitive_Edition/

https://www.gog.com/en/game/warhammer_40000_dawn_of_war_definitive_edition

1748007207283.png

1748007241797.png

1748007272229.png

1748007297749.png

1748007329121.png


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFFinkjq4dY
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top