Warface: free to play on steam now.

The first 50-100 reviews on steam on the store web page give it a thumbs down not a good sign.
copy paste
DO NOT DOWNLOAD THIS PIECE OF TRASH, ABSOLUTELY HORRIBE GRAPHICS, FACES ON THE CHARACTERS LOOK LIKE THEY WERE HIT BY A CAR. Now my yelling is done. The game tries to be tactical, but it fails completely, it's a run in gun, in the bad way. Imagine Wolfenstien, but not good, in a modern setting, without Germans, just generic Terrorists. It tries to make you think the enemies go tactical, but all they do is charge straight at you. If this is the future of tactical gaming, I shall go jump off a bridge.
./´¯/)
..,/¯../
./ ./
./´¯/ /´¯¯`¸
.// / ./ ./¨¯\
..(( ´ ´ . ¯~/ )
\ .. ../
. \ . _.´
\ ..(
..\ .\
Bad
Posted: July 1
Was this review helpful?
Yes
No
I never seen that many bad reviews for a game ever =)
The first 50-100 reviews on steam on the store web page give it a thumbs down not a good sign.
copy paste
DO NOT DOWNLOAD THIS PIECE OF TRASH, ABSOLUTELY HORRIBE GRAPHICS, FACES ON THE CHARACTERS LOOK LIKE THEY WERE HIT BY A CAR. Now my yelling is done. The game tries to be tactical, but it fails completely, it's a run in gun, in the bad way. Imagine Wolfenstien, but not good, in a modern setting, without Germans, just generic Terrorists. It tries to make you think the enemies go tactical, but all they do is charge straight at you. If this is the future of tactical gaming, I shall go jump off a bridge.
./´¯/)
..,/¯../
./ ./
./´¯/ /´¯¯`¸
.// / ./ ./¨¯\
..(( ´ ´ . ¯~/ )
\ .. ../
. \ . _.´
\ ..(
..\ .\
Bad
Posted: July 1
Was this review helpful?
Yes
No
I never seen that many bad reviews for a game ever =)