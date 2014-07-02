Warface: free to play on steam now.

rented

pun intended

). They need to look at developers like Grinding Gear Games (Path of Exile) to see free-to-play done right.

This is a money grab in one of the worst possible ways. The best weapons in the game arefor 7 or 14 days, depending on how much money you want to spend. That is actual days: So if you rented a gun and don't play the game for 3 days afterward, you only have 3 days left to use it before you would have to spend more money. And of course, it takes a considerable time investment to earn enough in-game currency to afford.I am so tired of this bullshit. If this is where the game industry is heading, then I can easily get out of it. If they think everyone will just take it up the ass like this, they are sorely mistaken (I'm actually waiting for EA to implement that pay-per-bullet idea that was being talked about. People still bought Battlefield after the launch debacle, how many of those loyal fans are going to keep buying Battlefield after implementing paying for ammo? Look how many people are already jumping ship because of Hardline turning BF into an annual series.