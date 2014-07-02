Warface: free to play on steam now.

C

ChronoDetector

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 1, 2008
Messages
2,662
Played it for a bit, its like CoD running on CryEngine. Not a bad game, though a lot of people are criticizing you need to pay for better weapons, which seems to be a common occurrence for F2P games. It also runs quite well at 4K on a single GTX 780 GHZ as well maxed out.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,952
I'm downloading it small 3 gig download if it's better then Counter Strike I'll be pissed cause I thought Counter Strike was going to be the bomb.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,952
The first 50-100 reviews on steam on the store web page give it a thumbs down not a good sign.


copy paste

DO NOT DOWNLOAD THIS PIECE OF TRASH, ABSOLUTELY HORRIBE GRAPHICS, FACES ON THE CHARACTERS LOOK LIKE THEY WERE HIT BY A CAR. Now my yelling is done. The game tries to be tactical, but it fails completely, it's a run in gun, in the bad way. Imagine Wolfenstien, but not good, in a modern setting, without Germans, just generic Terrorists. It tries to make you think the enemies go tactical, but all they do is charge straight at you. If this is the future of tactical gaming, I shall go jump off a bridge.




&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;./´¯/)
&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;..,/¯../
&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;./&#8230;./
&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;./´¯/&#8217;&#8230;&#8217;/´¯¯`&#8226;¸
&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;./&#8217;/&#8230;/&#8230;./&#8230;&#8230;./¨¯\
&#8230;&#8230;..(&#8217;(&#8230;´&#8230;´&#8230;. ¯~/&#8217;&#8230;&#8217;)
&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;\&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;..&#8217;&#8230;../
&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;.&#8221;&#8230;\&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;. _.&#8226;´
&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;\&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;..(
&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;..\&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;&#8230;.\&#8230;
Bad

Posted: July 1
Was this review helpful?
Yes

No

I never seen that many bad reviews for a game ever =)
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
22,819
This is a money grab in one of the worst possible ways. The best weapons in the game are rented for 7 or 14 days, depending on how much money you want to spend. That is actual days: So if you rented a gun and don't play the game for 3 days afterward, you only have 3 days left to use it before you would have to spend more money. And of course, it takes a considerable time investment to earn enough in-game currency to afford.

I am so tired of this bullshit. If this is where the game industry is heading, then I can easily get out of it. If they think everyone will just take it up the ass like this, they are sorely mistaken (pun intended :D). They need to look at developers like Grinding Gear Games (Path of Exile) to see free-to-play done right.

I'm actually waiting for EA to implement that pay-per-bullet idea that was being talked about. People still bought Battlefield after the launch debacle, how many of those loyal fans are going to keep buying Battlefield after implementing paying for ammo? Look how many people are already jumping ship because of Hardline turning BF into an annual series.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,952
You rent weapons what a joke....

I have to try this game for sure!!

If they spent more time making it fast paced changed up the environments they could of made a go of it even sell it for a couple of bucks to compete with Ghosts.
 
C

crzykid71

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 29, 2011
Messages
276
A much better free to play is Hazard ops 'in closed beta' It's alot like killing floor in a way, but it falls to the same pay/rent for gear scheme except It's very playable without spending money. In some game modes co-op zombie mode you earn points easily to buy good weapons.
 
G

Gamerdad

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 31, 2006
Messages
401
I tried it for a bit and quickly uninstalled. I was looking for a good teen rated shooter to play with my sons, but I think I'll stick to Ghost Recon Phantoms for now. This game actually made Phantoms feel like a Game of the Year candidate....
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
16,688
Comixbooks said:
The first 50-100 reviews on steam on the store web page give it a thumbs down not a good sign.


copy paste

DO NOT DOWNLOAD THIS PIECE OF TRASH, ABSOLUTELY HORRIBE GRAPHICS, FACES ON THE CHARACTERS LOOK LIKE THEY WERE HIT BY A CAR. Now my yelling is done. The game tries to be tactical, but it fails completely, it's a run in gun, in the bad way. Imagine Wolfenstien, but not good, in a modern setting, without Germans, just generic Terrorists. It tries to make you think the enemies go tactical, but all they do is charge straight at you. If this is the future of tactical gaming, I shall go jump off a bridge.




./´¯/)
..,/¯../
././
./´¯//´¯¯`¸
.///././¨¯\
..((´´. ¯~/)
\..../
.\. _.´
\..(
..\.\
Bad

Posted: July 1
Was this review helpful?
Yes

No

I never seen that many bad reviews for a game ever =)
Click to expand...

I think everyone was expecting a Battlefield type game, instead of a Counter Strike GunGame game.

Its ok to me, I can get on play a couple matches and get off.
 
K

kuyaglen

[H]F Junkie
Joined
May 15, 2002
Messages
9,247
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,952
Game is pretty slick =) Maps leave a lot to be desired though it's no worse then Brink which I think is a good game that got a bad rap.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,952
I have no idea why there is so much Hate for this game just got done with the Farm map pretty cool map.
 
X

xSneak

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 30, 2013
Messages
490
honestly this is one of the worst games i have played in recent memory.

The gameplay is utterly generic with basic, miniature maps that seem to be designed for tablets along with the games graphics. The only cool thing you can do is slide on the ground and get temporary knocked down from grenades.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,952
Game rocks I like how someone said it looks like your character has been hit by a car. That is how the guys in Quake looked. Some of the MP levels need some work. I bet it looses Steam in about 3-4 months if Hackers don't take over but I might be wrong.

Way better then Killzone for PS4 =) which is the trying to be a tuff guy game in history.;..
 
Suprfire

Suprfire

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 1, 2008
Messages
2,101
I played this game in beta quite a while ago when it was only available if you were signed into some stupid "Social Network for Gamers" type of website (it even launched from the site). The game was...ok. It was only fun because the other players were so bad and there were odd glitches and bugs everywhere.
 
F

FNtastic

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 6, 2013
Messages
1,419
Comixbooks said:
The first 50-100 reviews on steam on the store web page give it a thumbs down not a good sign.


copy paste

DO NOT DOWNLOAD THIS PIECE OF TRASH, ABSOLUTELY HORRIBE GRAPHICS, FACES ON THE CHARACTERS LOOK LIKE THEY WERE HIT BY A CAR. Now my yelling is done. The game tries to be tactical, but it fails completely, it's a run in gun, in the bad way. Imagine Wolfenstien, but not good, in a modern setting, without Germans, just generic Terrorists. It tries to make you think the enemies go tactical, but all they do is charge straight at you. If this is the future of tactical gaming, I shall go jump off a bridge.




./´¯/)
..,/¯../
././
./´¯//´¯¯`¸
.///././¨¯\
..((´´. ¯~/)
\..../
.\. _.´
\..(
..\.\
Bad

Posted: July 1
Was this review helpful?
Yes

No

I never seen that many bad reviews for a game ever =)
Click to expand...

LMFAO at this review. Thank you for posting this!
 
T

Tudz

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 15, 2008
Messages
7,434
Played a bit tonight. I don't mind the small tight maps and average graphics. It just feels like a really cheap game and I don't like the weapon renting stuff. I don't see me playing it much more (if at all).
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
16,688
The main problem I have with this game is the spawn camping. Its pretty lame.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,952
You should check out the Christmas theme this year they have Santa riding around in the Sky it's very cool
 
relapse808

relapse808

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 11, 2005
Messages
1,234
This game was summed up by someone perfectly already, ill repost it,

./´¯/)
..,/¯../
././
./´¯//´¯¯`¸
.///././¨¯\
..((´´. ¯~/)
\..../
.\. _.´
\..(
..\.\
Bad
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top