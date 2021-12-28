War Thunder on Steam vs regular install = F'd up

So my son LOVES the game War Thunder, for Christmas he wanted Steam Gift-cards to buy Golden Eagles currency in the game. Long story short, today he asked me to help him use the gift-cards, enable them in Steam and help him buy the stuff in the game.



Ok we log into the game, and go to the purchase section for Golden Eagles, it then shows up, the options to pay, like Visa card, or PayPal, etc.. then also has an option for Gift-cards, it has a massive list of options for Gift-cards, but NOTHING for Steam, but shows Target or Best Buy, or Bed Bath & Beyond, or Gas Station cards, etc...a million options for these odd balls gift-cards, but NOT Steam. WTF?



Come to find out, the game needs to be run through the Steam app itself, which I thought it was already, because it's on my son's Steam list of games, and everything online states to be able to use the Steam gift-cards in War Thunder, the game needs to be in the Steam folder, like; steam/steamapps/common. I checked and it already was. So we launch the game from Steam and immediately my son is like, hey Dad this is different, it's like a fresh new install, starts at the beginning, none of his saved planes or tanks are showing up, it's like a fresh new game for a new player, but not my son's game time. But now it does show the option to use the Steam gift-cards.



Then I exit the game, and close Steam. I look in the Windows start menu list and locate War Thunder, I click that the game launches and it's my son's version, all his stuff is there. But no option to use Steam gift-cards. I come to find out, there's like two installs of this War Thunder or something? His original version he installed a year ago, maybe not through Steam? And then the Steam version, that apparently he's never used or played. But the game is in the steamapps section under his name.



Sorry for the long post, I'm pissed for my son, that the main War Thunder game can't use Steam gift-cards, but instead can use a million other gift-cards like Walgreen's or CVS. But then to use the official Steam cards you need to launch the game from Steam itself.



I have personally have never seen a game installation like this before, never 2 separate games on one PC?