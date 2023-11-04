War of the Worlds

This game is still in early development but conceptually it looks interesting, looks great atmospherically. The videogame version of my childhood nightmares has finally been realized.
Play survival mode being hunted by tripods, or tripod going hunting.
View: https://youtu.be/XxUWci-iXCA?si=skPlfgSUzDtr5Ebb
View: https://youtu.be/EhT4JekqA5U?si=xCB-UllqIiCXHB8f
Play survival mode being hunted by tripods, or tripod going hunting.
View: https://youtu.be/XxUWci-iXCA?si=skPlfgSUzDtr5Ebb
View: https://youtu.be/EhT4JekqA5U?si=xCB-UllqIiCXHB8f