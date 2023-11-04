War of the Worlds

Reminds me a little of Terminator: Resistance at first glance -- that actually pretty decent Terminator game that came completely came out of the blue. This developer seems more amateur and doesn't seem to have much of a resume, but it will be interesting to see how this shapes up.

It's nice that we have so many indie projects out there being worked on. There really is something for everyone with an inquisitive mind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top