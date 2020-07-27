Wanting to join the 3D Printer Gang w/ an Ender 3 or 5

I'm finding a lot more use for 3D printing now with Thingiverse having such a wide selection of prints available. I used to print at my school's campus, but I think a printer would pay off quite quickly considering their markup on services. I'm currently stuck between getting an Ender 3 Pro/V2 and upgrading the board to an SKR, glass bed, and all the other basic upgrades or coughing up a bit extra and getting an Ender 5. It seems like either way, I will need to get the SKR board since I want to run a bltouch and Octoprint. Any suggestions to go one or the other?