wanted to share this Custom 3d Printed Unifi USG+Switch+Cloud Key 1U rack mount setup

https://www.etsy.com/listing/765565259/ubiquiti-unifi-triple-rackmount-kit?ref=yr_purchases
Looks to be a really sweet setup for the cost and a nice space saver. Was going to wait for the Dream Machine Pro but I already have the Switch 8 which is plenty for my needs, and with the Cloud Key Gen 2 Plus it will act as NVR and Controller.
