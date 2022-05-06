Wanted: Screw kit from Asus 20 series card!

Mods, please remove if wrong place to post!

See title. Got a blocked Asus 2070 Super Advanced for good price, problem is it has none of the original screws or thermal pads! Anyone got a spare set or know where I can source this stuff? I have all the original card components as well. Just no screws!
 
