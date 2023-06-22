Wanted - iPhone XR for trade-in use

Xfinity Mobile is out of control with their trade-in offers right now. I just traded in an iPhone SE2 (which was free via bill credits in the first place) and got enough credit for a Pixel 7. I want to do it again to replace my son's phone but need another phone to trade. Looks like the iPhone XR is worth $800 in credits towards any of the newer Samsung models.



So I'm looking for a working iPhone XR with no cracks or water damage. It has to power on and work, though battery life doesn't have to be good. It can have scratches and scuffs but no actual cracks or other major damage. I can find them on Swappa or ebay but they seem a bit inflated in price and I would rather deal with someone from this community instead.