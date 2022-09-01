WANTED: i7-6700, 1151 ES CPU & FT: Several HP Mini PCs, WiFi router

Looking for:
I7-6700 CPU
1151 ES CPU, Prefer cheap only because it'll be for my son. He wants to see the "Intel Confidential" or whatever on a part. He's just getting into PC's so it'll be neat for him to mess with.
GPU better than a GTX 970
iTunes Credit
I’ll consider anything in trade, I like to tinker so shoot me a trade offer, worst I say is no thanks.

FT:
HP Mini G1 i7-4765T 4GB Ram Win10 Pro 500GB HGST 7200RPM HDD
HP Mini G2 i7-6700 32GB Ram Win10 Pro 500GB Samsung SSD + 1TB Intel SSD
HP G1 Mini i3-4160T 8GB Ram Win10 Pro 1TB HDD
HP G2 Mini i3-6100U 8GB Ram Win10 Pro 1TB HDD
HP G2 Mini i3-6100U 8GB Ram Win10 Pro 1TB HDD
WN2000RPTv3 Wifi (Two Sealed New, 1 used) https://www.netgear.com/support/product/WN2000RPTv3.aspx
TP-Link Archer C3200 https://www.tp-link.com/us/home-networking/wifi-router/archer-c3200/
Bunch of 8GB DDR3 Registered Sticks (Maybe ~40 total)
Dell R815 Server with a bunch of extras

Gone:
 

