Looking for a Board/CPU/RAM combo. Son saved up some $ and is looking to upgrade his pc. Ideally a 5600x combo would be great but open to others. Hoping for something in the $200 range but can go to $300. Format doesn’t really matter, I have a spare WD SN750 I am giving him so it will need at least 1 PCIE 3.0 x4 slot. Bonus if mobo is white.