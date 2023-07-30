WANTED = app to make Win 10 virtual desktops use separate ICONS + wallpaper

usa all day
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Apr 20, 2021
- Messages
- 90
Everything I've seen about virtual desktops just uses separate wallpaper with the same desktop icons.
I made a grid wallpaper to keep my desktop icons in separate boxes but they're overflowing!
Top left / box 1 = system icons, 2a & 2b = gaming A/B, 3rd = streaming / video / image stuff.
Bottom left / box 1 = work stuff, 2c & 2d = gaming C/D, 3rd = TEMP / need to read / watch.
I'd be happy with a main system / work desktop & separate gaming / video / image desktop
Any apps or ideas on for an overly cluttered desktop?
NOTE: I have used - https://stardock.com/products/fences/
- I didn't like it + they changed to annual subscriptions & I can't install it on my new PC now.
