Want to use Midiland S2 4100 speakers with my new computer

legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
12,277
Looks like it's using RCA for input, which I assuming is L/R in which you will need a 3.5mm to RCA cable.

http://www.monoprice.com/products/p...d=10218&cs_id=1021804&p_id=665&seq=1&format=2

This should do it, but that picture is not very clear but I do see RCA slots with "input" next to them.

Edit: I just read the description on the review and there's 2 inputs, A and B. So yes looks like the cable I linked will work fine.
 
J

jakeshields

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
97
Nice to see a classic holding up. That and the Altec Lansing 641s were possibly the finest pc speakers ever made under $400.
 
S

svzurich

n00b
Joined
Aug 27, 2010
Messages
1
I am very pleased to see I am not alone in loving my Midiland S2 4100 speakers. I still love their performance and impressive size. I still insert the multimedia controls in the 5.25" bays of each PC I build today. 5.1 to 7.1 just don't convince me to move up.

Size matters, and the subwoofer's size ensures quality base in games and movies.

Kimmie, still impressed with her now ancient speakers and glad I am not alone in this.
 
I

Icy006

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 4, 2004
Messages
104
Just popped in to say I'm still using my S2/4100 set that I bought in 1999. Well...it might be a different control module, since a bunch failed on me, but still. 😁
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top