Want to use Midiland S2 4100 speakers with my new computer

I bought Midiland S2 4100 speakers back in 1999. I would like to use it with my current PC since these are incredible speakers and bring out lots of details.
If you look at the link below you will notice that these are speakers with standard speaker wires. How can I plug these into my soundcard directly?
http://www.firingsquad.com/hardware/midilands24100/page4.asp
http://www.tweak3d.net/reviews/s2midiland/4100/
