Want to upgrade to a Ryzen 3000 (maybe 4000), and need to know about DDR4 and the AMD IMC

Hello [H]orde!

After almost 8 years, it's about time to put the i7-3770K out to pasture.
My plan is to go with a Ryzen 3700X (or upcoming 4000 series equivalent), a modestly-priced X570 MoBo that doesn't suffer from extremely high VRM temps (looking at you, MSI), and four DDR4 modules...I need all four slots populated, or my OCD will keep me up at night. :ROFLMAO:

After some very basic research, I've almost reached the point of going with 4x8GB single rank modules in 3200 or 3600 flavor.

Here are my questions, for those that have experience with the AMD 3000 series with 4 DIMMs:
1. Am I in the correct line of thinking to go with single rank modules in order to be able to run four DDR4-3200 at their 3200 speed?
2. If four modules would put a bit of a strain on the Ryzen 3000 IMC (versus two modules) and create the need to underclock the RAM for purposes of operational stability, then would going with four DDR4-3600 modules be a better option if I want to hit the target of 3200 speed?
3. Would going with 4x16GB instead of 4x8GB of DDR4-3200 or 3600 (and undoubtedly moving to dual rank) modules still be OK for hitting the 3200 speed target?
4. Pros and Cons of single rank vs dual rank with the Ryzen 3000 IMC?

Sorry for all the questions and if they seem a bit out there or stupid...the only experience I have with DDR4 is throwing in DIMMS in corporate computers that need zero specialized attention.
 
1.) Single ranked modules are theoretically capable of higher clock speeds when used in groups of 4 vs. dual ranked modules. That said, single, or dual rank makes only a small difference. The Ryzen 3000 series CPU's aren't good at clocking four DIMMs worth a damn. It's that simple. Hitting 3200MHz is possible, but I wouldn't bank on it. Officially, DDR4 2666MHz or 2933MHz are the highest speeds you can reliably achieve according to AMD. That said, your mileage can vary greatly on this but I certainly wouldn't expect anything beyond DDR4 3000MHz with any kind of certainty. DDR4 3200MHz is certainly possible but 3600MHz? Really isn't in the cards for most people.

Also, most of the X570 motherboards use a daisy chain setup for their memory topology. It is NOT ideal for running four DIMMs. Daisy chain's advantage lies in clocking two DIMMs higher. It's generally done this way so that user's can more reliably hit DDR4 3600MHz slightly over that as the 3000 series Ryzen's see some benefit from doing so.

2.) Going to 3600MHz modules will probably not improve your chances of reaching 3200MHz target when going with single-ranked modules. It's more up to the memory IC's used and the motherboard itself. BIOS implementation matters too. Going with a motherboard that uses a T-Toplogy configuration is what would give you the best chance. However, good luck finding one and going inexpensive on the motherboard isn't going to help you with your quest to satisfy your OCD.

3.) No.

4.) This is basically already covered by the answer to your earlier question. In fact, you've largely asked the same question pretty much four different ways.
 
