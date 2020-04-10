Want to upgrade to a Ryzen 3000 (maybe 4000), and need to know about DDR4 and the AMD IMC

DejaWiz
Oracle of Unfortunate Truths
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2005
- Messages
- 19,684
Hello [H]orde!
After almost 8 years, it's about time to put the i7-3770K out to pasture.
My plan is to go with a Ryzen 3700X (or upcoming 4000 series equivalent), a modestly-priced X570 MoBo that doesn't suffer from extremely high VRM temps (looking at you, MSI), and four DDR4 modules...I need all four slots populated, or my OCD will keep me up at night.
After some very basic research, I've almost reached the point of going with 4x8GB single rank modules in 3200 or 3600 flavor.
Here are my questions, for those that have experience with the AMD 3000 series with 4 DIMMs:
1. Am I in the correct line of thinking to go with single rank modules in order to be able to run four DDR4-3200 at their 3200 speed?
2. If four modules would put a bit of a strain on the Ryzen 3000 IMC (versus two modules) and create the need to underclock the RAM for purposes of operational stability, then would going with four DDR4-3600 modules be a better option if I want to hit the target of 3200 speed?
3. Would going with 4x16GB instead of 4x8GB of DDR4-3200 or 3600 (and undoubtedly moving to dual rank) modules still be OK for hitting the 3200 speed target?
4. Pros and Cons of single rank vs dual rank with the Ryzen 3000 IMC?
Sorry for all the questions and if they seem a bit out there or stupid...the only experience I have with DDR4 is throwing in DIMMS in corporate computers that need zero specialized attention.
After almost 8 years, it's about time to put the i7-3770K out to pasture.
My plan is to go with a Ryzen 3700X (or upcoming 4000 series equivalent), a modestly-priced X570 MoBo that doesn't suffer from extremely high VRM temps (looking at you, MSI), and four DDR4 modules...I need all four slots populated, or my OCD will keep me up at night.
After some very basic research, I've almost reached the point of going with 4x8GB single rank modules in 3200 or 3600 flavor.
Here are my questions, for those that have experience with the AMD 3000 series with 4 DIMMs:
1. Am I in the correct line of thinking to go with single rank modules in order to be able to run four DDR4-3200 at their 3200 speed?
2. If four modules would put a bit of a strain on the Ryzen 3000 IMC (versus two modules) and create the need to underclock the RAM for purposes of operational stability, then would going with four DDR4-3600 modules be a better option if I want to hit the target of 3200 speed?
3. Would going with 4x16GB instead of 4x8GB of DDR4-3200 or 3600 (and undoubtedly moving to dual rank) modules still be OK for hitting the 3200 speed target?
4. Pros and Cons of single rank vs dual rank with the Ryzen 3000 IMC?
Sorry for all the questions and if they seem a bit out there or stupid...the only experience I have with DDR4 is throwing in DIMMS in corporate computers that need zero specialized attention.