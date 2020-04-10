Want to upgrade to a Ryzen 3000 (maybe 4000), and need to know about DDR4 and the AMD IMC

1.) Single ranked modules are theoretically capable of higher clock speeds when used in groups of 4 vs. dual ranked modules. That said, single, or dual rank makes only a small difference. The Ryzen 3000 series CPU's aren't good at clocking four DIMMs worth a damn. It's that simple. Hitting 3200MHz is possible, but I wouldn't bank on it. Officially, DDR4 2666MHz or 2933MHz are the highest speeds you can reliably achieve according to AMD. That said, your mileage can vary greatly on this but I certainly wouldn't expect anything beyond DDR4 3000MHz with any kind of certainty. DDR4 3200MHz is certainly possible but 3600MHz? Really isn't in the cards for most people.



Also, most of the X570 motherboards use a daisy chain setup for their memory topology. It is NOT ideal for running four DIMMs. Daisy chain's advantage lies in clocking two DIMMs higher. It's generally done this way so that user's can more reliably hit DDR4 3600MHz slightly over that as the 3000 series Ryzen's see some benefit from doing so.



2.) Going to 3600MHz modules will probably not improve your chances of reaching 3200MHz target when going with single-ranked modules. It's more up to the memory IC's used and the motherboard itself. BIOS implementation matters too. Going with a motherboard that uses a T-Toplogy configuration is what would give you the best chance. However, good luck finding one and going inexpensive on the motherboard isn't going to help you with your quest to satisfy your OCD.



3.) No.



4.) This is basically already covered by the answer to your earlier question. In fact, you've largely asked the same question pretty much four different ways.