Want to upgrade from my GTX 1070, what options do I have?

Looking to finally upgrade from my GTX-1070 card, I like the RTX 3080, or the upcoming ATI 6800XT or whatever it's called. But I am reading that the 3080 is sold out everywhere, and realistically won't be back in stock until Dec / Jan?



I have a 40" 4k monitor, like to play games maxed out Ultra settings if possible. Currently playing World of Warcraft, Destiny 2, and Battlefield 5. I want to get the new Doom game, but waiting for a new card first before I install the game.



So what options do I have ? Is it true the 3080 cards are pretty much gone, extreme limited supply for the next few months? Like did nVidia do a paper launch, only releasing a handful of cards and that's it until mass production ramps up towards end of the year?



And I haven't owned an ATI card or AMD I should say, since back in the Radeon days, but I'm ok giving them business, and the rumors of the 6800XT ( big navi ) sound really good, but when is that coming out? And expected price? Will that also be limited quantity launch?