Want to Repaste/Pad my HP OEM 2060 Super, can't find instructions or photos/videos on disassembly

I recently got an HP OEM version of a 2060 Super card, it looks like this:



GPU-Z reports this about it:



And it links to this page (although I am not sure if it's accurate):

https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/hp-rtx-2060-super-oem.b10625

This card is meant for an older backup system I am using, but before installing it I tested this card thoroughly in a newer system I have, a 11700K based system in a rather high-cooled Cooler Master HAFX case and it seemed to perform exactly as expected other than just barely failing to meet the 97% mark on 3DMark's Stress Tests (but those are just for framerate stability, this is a low-power OEM card after all). Temps at max were 80C on some tests, many times they were 70C.

So after all the tests and having zero issues, I installed the card in the system I got it for, a Dell Precision T3610 with a Xeon E5-2667 v2. I noticed that the temperatures however were significantly worse. It rarely went under 80C when gaming and many times would hit 85C during testing and more demanding games, which I believe is supposed to be the throttle limit for this card... and this is with the side panel off as I was checking to make sure the power adapters I used weren't failing while the card was in use. The case on this Dell is a lot smaller and has less fans so I guess that is not surprising, and it's proprietary so I can't just add more fans or replace the current ones with Noctua's.

Also been having some random problems with the system now, going to have to look into each issue separately, but one of them is I want to make sure it's not due to the card overheating. I have some Noctua NT-H2 left over I can re-paste it with, but I have no idea what size pads it has and how many it uses. I can't find any photos, videos, or instructions on how to disassemble the card or what the specs of the different pads it uses are. I don't even know where and what brand of replacement pads would be good ones to even get (Don't want to end up with just some random junk someone ordered form Aliexpress and then sold at a higher price on Amazon/Ebay that will perform even worse than the existing old pads).

So would anyone know where I can try to find information or even some photos and videos of how to take apart this card and exactly the specs of the replacement pads I would need? And/or what would be good replacement pads to get?
 
Remove the screws from the back of the board and the heatsink should come off - you may have to pull gently if the thermal grease is old.

1.0mm thickness is the normal size for thermal pads on this sort of thing, but you'd need to take it apart and measure. Pretty much any pad material should work. I've got some Arctic branded stuff I bought from Amazon that I use when I replace them, and that stuff works fine. I use way more of the 1.0mm than I do any of the others.

I use more of this than any of the others, and even one sheet of it is enough to service several high end cards. You'll need to actually check to see what thickness your card uses, though.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00UYTTXSM/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1
 
Before you go through the process expecting big reductions in temps, did you have a fan blowing the hot air away with the side panel removed? The hot air around the card needs to be removed or the card gets hot air and heat soaks quicker. Even open air mining rigs use fans to blow hot air away from the cards.

Your other case appears to handle the hot air well with that card. So, the Dell may need some better airflow to support the 2060. Proprietary dell fan connector and housing?

Repasting can't hurt and may help a little. Better pads will help. But the hot air still needs to get out of the vicinity of the card.
 
