Want to build new PC - Need some advice

I know new hardware is being released next month and prices should drop. However, I'm not looking to build a top of the line system so I don't think waiting is going to make much difference and plus I could use the computer now. Something in between the mid to high range. Around $1500 or so is about my budget (it's flexible)



Tower: I've used full ATX in the past. Currently have a mid ATX tower. Would like something smaller than a mid ATX. Any significant disadvantage to micro or mini ATX? If so, I'll go back to mid ATX.

CPU: Looking at the i5-10400-i5 and Ryzen 5 3600. No streaming or other intensive use anticipated outside of gaming. It would be more work related. For the CPU cooler, a fan should work just fine, correct? I'm behind on the ins/outs of CPU's currently.

GPU: This is a big problem for me. I haven't kept up with the recent developments, but know there have been issues with supply and demand, scalping, etc. Solely relying on a recommendation for this. Not looking to game at 4K with ultra settings with AAA titles or anything like that.

Monitor: I'm used to 2560x1440, 144 Hz with Gsync and it would be hard for me to go back. I would like a monitor with these features. Have had ACER and AOC in the past. Open to other models.

RAM: Thinking of 32 GB (16x2) DDR4-3600 CL16

Storage: Probably going to go with a Samsung EVO 500 GB or 1 TB. No need for secondary storage



I can figure out the keyboard, mouse, speakers myself.



I do need a WIFI adapter or have it included on the MOBO. Not sure of the pros/cons of this.



Let me know your thoughts. Thanks!