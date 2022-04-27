Want to become a "Gamer" Need Help

I gave up on gaming many years ago due to a shitty PC and zero video cards. No idea were to start.



*Best place to buy games?

*What games other then sport or MMO games do you think are good?

*What Controller works with Win 10 pro and is good?



I hit google for top games and 2 that i think i would like control and CP 2077 did not even show up so I am asking what other games might be good as of 3 years ago or more that just are not listed any more but were fun.



Falcon Northwest

2x 3080 10GB LHR (3d rendering)

Z690 Hero Wifi

12900KF

64GB DDR 5 5200mhz

2TB 980 Pro

2TB 980 Pro (From my old system)



Computer should ship by the end of this week.