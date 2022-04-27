Want to become a "Gamer" Need Help

I gave up on gaming many years ago due to a shitty PC and zero video cards. No idea were to start.
*Best place to buy games?
*What games other then sport or MMO games do you think are good?
*What Controller works with Win 10 pro and is good?
I hit google for top games and 2 that i think i would like control and CP 2077 did not even show up so I am asking what other games might be good as of 3 years ago or more that just are not listed any more but were fun.
Falcon Northwest
2x 3080 10GB LHR (3d rendering)
Z690 Hero Wifi
12900KF
64GB DDR 5 5200mhz
2TB 980 Pro
2TB 980 Pro (From my old system)
Computer should ship by the end of this week.
