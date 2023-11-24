Want to add WWAN to Dell Latitude 5590 Need help on what card to buy.

Format _C:
I Want to add WWAN support to my older Dell Latitude 5590 but I don't know what card I need to work with the active ACP T-Mobile SIM I have.
I know I will need antennas and I can do that part myself but I also need a SIM Tray (does anyone who recycles computers happen to have one? as $7.50 for a piece of plastic seems a bit high to me, Thanks )
Anyway down to the nitty gritty I'm not up on the tech of cell bands and what not so does anyone know if This card will work with my T-Mobile ACP SIM that I already have that is active?
Just a quick FYI (If you don't want to look at my service tag link) the laptop has a M.2 WWAN slot but no antennas or SIM tray but I mentioned already that I can remedy that part (The SIM slot is still there but there is just a removable blank plastic piece where the SIM tray goes)
Thank You in advance
