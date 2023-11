Want to add WWAN to Dell Latitude 5590 Need help on what card to buy.

I Want to add WWAN support to my older Dell Latitude 5590 but I don't know what card I need to work with the active ACP T-Mobile SIM I have.I know I will need antennas and I can do that part myself but I also need a SIM Tray (does anyone who recycles computers happen to have one? as $7.50 for a piece of plastic seems a bit high to me, ThanksAnyway down to the nitty gritty I'm not up on the tech of cell bands and what not so does anyone know if This card will work with my T-Mobile ACP SIM that I already have that is active?Just a quick FYI (If you don't want to look at my service tag link) the laptop has a M.2 WWAN slot but no antennas or SIM tray but I mentioned already that I can remedy that part (The SIM slot is still there but there is just a removable blank plastic piece where the SIM tray goes)Thank You in advance