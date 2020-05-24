Want More Authentic Art? Just Evict Your Smug Villagers In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,154
Impressed?
"One other way to receive art in the game, though, is in the mail. From time to time, villagers might randomly send you either a painting or sculpture. While this was already known, reliable Animal Crossing dataminer Ninji has now shared the fine details about how exactly this system works. In short, you might want to start kicking out any smug villagers to improve your chances, as they'll only send you fakes:"
http://www.nintendolife.com/news/20...mug_villagers_in_animal_crossing_new_horizons
