Want a new monitor, $450 to spend need help picking one

I’m looking to get a new display. Currently using a viotek gft27db. 1440p, 144hz, tn, tilt adjust only freesync.

My current monitor has been good to me and I don’t have any real complaints. My friend is using a tv with his pc that I just found out about so I’m going to give him the viotek for Christmas.



I haven’t bought a good monitor before so I need help spending this much on one. Pc specs 10700k @5.2ghz, 32gb ram, Rtx 2080ti



Picture quality, response time and input lag are the most important. I don’t know which route to go and could use some help here. Any info is appreciated, thanks for looking.