Want a Big and Tall (350lbs) office chair with genuine(full grain) leather. Suggestions?

I'm sick and tired of bonded leather/pleather that starts flaking off and shedding little bits of crap all over the carpet, but unfortunately this seems to be the majority of office chairs out there. I'm also not a fan of the mesh chairs as I don't like the texture. I also need the chair to support 350 pounds of weight. It seems like these requirements are really hard to satisfy on most office furniture sites, and especially at office furniture stores I've been to. I basically want a chair with top grain leather so it will last for quite a while. Anyone know where to look for a high-end high-back executive-style chair?