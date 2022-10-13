Walmart issued Cellphones last year

For punching in instead of using Timeclocks was wondering how widespread this is? Long Story I had to setup the Samsung XCover with several apps about 2 months while using in punching in with the phone I think it got water damaged from my scrubber water the screen wouldn't power on unless I swiped it a certain way. Then the Power button may or may not work. The screen about 6 months later bit the dust a week ago. This is probably from last resort from twisting the phone just so I could punch in for work. Walmart does have inhouse PC with Timeclock app which I had to use last week while waiting on a phone replacement. The replacement phone case Samsung was dirty with mud or something so I had to wash it off in the sink with Dawn. Some days with the partially broken phone I would swipe and rub the screen for 10 minutes just to get it to power on so I'm happy to have a working phone for the first time in 6 months. I miss the old Timeclock sometimes it would fall off the Wall from a passing pallet of wide Dogfood or whatever. The thing I noticed I became addicted to the work phone googling stuff like everyone else that works there.



I had to call a 1800 number to get a replacement phone which was shipped to the store luckily I got the IME number off it before it stopped working otherwise I would be out of luck. So took a screenshot of IME phone with another phone this time. You can use your own phone but not all the necessary inhouse apps can be installed plus it's glitchy if you check out the reviews on Google play.



Whatever you do don't carry you phone in your back or front pocket can cause screen damage as well from the bending so I use the front pocket on the new vests.