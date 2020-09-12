Walmart is selling Gateway PCs and no the year is not 1999

I still have my Gateway (Acer) NV5807U I got it back in 2009 for a whopping $599 on Amazon. It has 4GB DDR2 T6500 a 320GB 5400RPM disk and a Blu-ray drive (I added that myself) The keyboard is shot but it still works fine. I actually waited for my free Windows 7 upgrade kit to arive before I actually used it (I hated Vista even then) I don't like how difficult it is to find a new PC (desktop or laptop) with an optical drive included or even a place for one.