Walmart buying Vizio - $2.3B

vegeta535 said: It is worse then you think. Police have been skirting the 4th Amendment by going to companies like Google and Amazon and buying your data. Click to expand...

It's not skirting the 4th Amendment. Anyone with enough money can buy that data, private or public sector. We voluntarily give up that data and allow them to sell it to third parties. We allowed that to happen and it's all legal. If you don't consent to it and it's part of Amazon Sidewalk and you didn't accept anything and they are gathering your data without permission, then I'd say it was illegal (on Amazon and Police parts).Vizio was good for a cheap TV. I've only owned one and it was free (had to replace the power board). 55" lasted me a good 6-7 years in the bedroom before I upgraded to a 4K Hisense cheapo 65" (not much better). At least I can control traffic to/from certain services. Use the TV as a HDMI display and the connected devices are what's allowed on the internet, not the TV itself. No reason for it to. I don't mind the smart apps, but I have other replacements for those (still using Amazon, but I know they're collecting my data). I just don't trust TV manufacturers, especially with a lot of them made in China or a Chinese held company. Shitty part is I (and I know many others) will visit questionable websites and services but won't trust a Chinese made electronic product...With any of the streaming services, it's mostly ads trying to sell you something. Even things you've already paid for, they're including ads... and sometimes for the same shit you've already paid for and are using.99% of people won't care, won't notice, and will gladly buy a cheap big TV and allow everything to be collected.