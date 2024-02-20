Walmart buying Vizio - $2.3B

That_Sound_Guy
https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/20/tech/walmart-vizio-tv/index.html
"Walmart announced Tuesday that it’s buying TV maker Vizio for $2.3 billion to shore up its advertising business and create a more potent rival to Amazon’s booming ad business."
Great, more embedded ad engines in hardware. I haven't used a Vizio TV in at least 5 years, were they still on the decline compared to Samsung and LG?
