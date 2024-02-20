Walmart buying Vizio - $2.3B

https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/20/tech/walmart-vizio-tv/index.html

"Walmart announced Tuesday that it’s buying TV maker Vizio for $2.3 billion to shore up its advertising business and create a more potent rival to Amazon’s booming ad business."

Great, more embedded ad engines in hardware. I haven't used a Vizio TV in at least 5 years, were they still on the decline compared to Samsung and LG?
 
I heard about this on the radio yesterday.

Apparently the motivation is not to get their TV/electronics business but rather to get their streaming service.

Walmart wants to be a notable player in the streaming world before the industry goes through its inevitable consolidation, so they can make a bid for being one of the streaming services left standing,

Somehow the thought of "Walmart Original Content" - sort of like Walmart branded milk - just does not sound particularly appealing though...
 
Darunion said:
I too havent had a vizio in a while. Moved on to hisense for me lol.
I got a Hisense TV in a pinch. Very concerned that it is a Chinese brand. I use it for basic display output, but the integrated "smart" features have never even once been connected to my network. I figure that way it can never send any data home.

For shits and giggles I renamed the bluetooth name on it to "The Red Menace"

I am really concerned what happens when Amazon Sidewalk is fully rolled out though. When any device can connect for free to a wireless signal using cheapo hardware, absolutely anything in your house could be spying on you, and there is nothing you can do about it (short of lining your walls with lead.)

I picture a future where anything and everything you buy, even stupid shit like power-strips, extension cords and regular (non-smart) light-bulbs have little microphones in them and an Amazon Pavement transmitter sending everything home to the parent company.

Shit like this needs to be banned, and it needs to be banned in a hurry.

I'm all for a complete ban of any usage of data describing a person or their activities, by anyone, for any reason. At least without a warrant. And Amazon has to provide for a way for people who don't want their Pavement service available to block it in and around their homes, vehicles and persons.
 
Wally World house brands: Cheap shit @cheap prices....so remember the golden rule: YOU ONLY GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR.....

Now, I'm all for saving money whenever possible, but not at the expense of my sanity, by having to replace shit every 6 months or sacrificing what little privacy I have left, or having to fight with some customer (non) service shithead thru the RMA process or returns desk, so both WM & Visiblow can B.M.A. on this subject...

I have NEVER, EVER been tempted to buy Visiblow's electronics, and I am not about to start now, buyout or no buyout....
 
It is worse then you think. Police have been skirting the 4th Amendment by going to companies like Google and Amazon and buying your data.
 
Agree. but also wallet dictates a lot. When i can get a 4k tv 65" for lil over $300 that makes it more likely to get to enjoy things i want. I have the smallest lot around with 5acres so not a whole lot of people to mesh networks with, most is farmland.

I will say it is interesting to check my router logs now and then and see how many wide open wifi networks drive past me in a day, most often named the persons name and their car model.

I havent really trusted any tv brands since after zenith personally. Least i can watch movies in decent quality and not have to deal with theaters lol.
 
When did Amazon and Walmart have an advertising business? We talking about within their stores? Also, does Walmart expect people to buy TV's that show you ads? I'm sure the TV's will be discounted but I would avoid them like the plague.
 
If the TV is impossibly cheap for what's on offer, you can assume that any or all of these things will be true:
  • corners have been cut to arrive at that price point;
  • it will harvest your data in the most ruthlessly expendent fashion possible to sell your viewing habits to whoever's willing to buy them;
  • it is going to serve you advertising above and beyond what the streaming services you watch expect you to see.
Now that the zero interest money tap's been turned off, the consolidation we'll see is gonna be hella gross, and these problems will get worse. I'm not saying you should switch to spending more money to get monitors that won't phone home instead, but I'd be very careful about what streaming services you sign up for, and what TVs you should consider buying.
 
That is a shame, I like my Vizio OLED tv. Had a few updates they had to do to get it working perfectly but it's been a great tv. I am sure support for it will go into the toilet now.
 
It's not skirting the 4th Amendment. Anyone with enough money can buy that data, private or public sector. We voluntarily give up that data and allow them to sell it to third parties. We allowed that to happen and it's all legal. If you don't consent to it and it's part of Amazon Sidewalk and you didn't accept anything and they are gathering your data without permission, then I'd say it was illegal (on Amazon and Police parts).

Vizio was good for a cheap TV. I've only owned one and it was free (had to replace the power board). 55" lasted me a good 6-7 years in the bedroom before I upgraded to a 4K Hisense cheapo 65" (not much better). At least I can control traffic to/from certain services. Use the TV as a HDMI display and the connected devices are what's allowed on the internet, not the TV itself. No reason for it to. I don't mind the smart apps, but I have other replacements for those (still using Amazon, but I know they're collecting my data). I just don't trust TV manufacturers, especially with a lot of them made in China or a Chinese held company. Shitty part is I (and I know many others) will visit questionable websites and services but won't trust a Chinese made electronic product...

With any of the streaming services, it's mostly ads trying to sell you something. Even things you've already paid for, they're including ads... and sometimes for the same shit you've already paid for and are using.

99% of people won't care, won't notice, and will gladly buy a cheap big TV and allow everything to be collected.
 
Out of curiosity is there any platform that doesnt do that in some way? Whether ads, or uninstallable apps because Netflix pays Roku to have a button on the remote or something?

And Vizio is just that low tier brand you could get at Walmart or Target, or if you wanted a much bigger TV for your money compared to brands like Samsung, LG, etc
 
Man, I don't even know any more. I see the future, and it's capitalism screaming at us to buy things, everywhere we go.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I picture a future where anything and everything you buy, even stupid shit like power-strips, extension cords and regular (non-smart) light-bulbs have little microphones in them and an Amazon Pavement transmitter sending everything home to the parent company.
Hand signals or sign language defeat mics.

Or have some fun and just start talking to yourself loudly and often.
 
Amazon and Walmart are paid by suppliers to promote the products they want sold as part of the "make your price as dirt cheap as possible" orders. I've avoided Vizio for a while now so my stance won't change.
I can think of a single digital service, paid or free, that is entirely ad free. The app universe infection will only get worse of course just like bloatware on prebuilt computers or car infotainment systems.

The scene in the movie Ready Player One where the boss says they can fill the screen to 65% (or whatever the number is) before the user had a seizure comes to mind. I see the days of a NFL game having ads on the peripheral of the screen all the time, with ads on the players uniforms (already happening in other sports) and more frequent commercial breaks that may even require user intervention to acknowledge they saw before you can see the game again.
 
This one always bugged me. People got manipulated to the point of being excited to see advertisements.

Kind of makes me also look at the people that buy company logo decals to put on their vehicle. Like ill put your name on my vehicle, but you have to pay me for that, not the other way around lol.

It is sad how many ads you are subjected to on a daily from music to billboards to websites and emails. I feel like a good chunk of what your brain consumes in a day is advertisements.
 
No worries. Soon our toilets will all have 8K resolution.
 
I have a Vizio soundbar that sounds surprisingly good for the cheap price. I've never owned anything else by the company.
 
I have had 2 Vizio TVs that were "good for the price" but weren't great. Not terrible, just not great. And those were pre-smart ones. As far as farming/phising goes, just turn off the wifi and use your own device. Trust me, Roku and Amazon do plenty of their own data mining
 
This is true for all products of all price points these days.

People just don't seem to realize how bad it has become.

There is no shame when it comes to this stuff.

If a product is capable of collecting data on you, it is reasonable to assume that it is, and that this data is sold to data brokers and an important part of the revenue stream from that product.

Privacy policies are nothing by carefully crafted bullshit by lawyers. Don't believe them. If data can be collected and sold, it is being collected and sold. All of it.

Even if you don't opt in to online services, they are buying up your financial data from your bank, collecting public record data your town, local, state and federal government has on you, collecting Ez pass and GPS data from your car you name it.

Pretty much any car made in the last 10 years is a data collection machine first by design, not to mention phones, computer operating systems and software/apps.

It is already as bad as it can get. It can't get any worse. EVERYTHING is already being collected and sold, and they have no shame about it.
 
I never trusted Vizio. I read reports that Vizio spied on their customers. But really. I haven't had a TV in 20 years. Hate AD'S. And no I don't see any AD'S on my computer.
 
Vizio + Onn = Vizionn ?

1708484145193.png
 
Competition for amazon is good. Can always build with ICF and metal roofs which are relatively inexpensive now to block signals. And Pyongyang for vacation is a pretty refreshing place to visit due the lack of ads
 
As someone that lives in walmart country, i don't understand this at all. Budget TV's are awful business to be in, expect vizio's to have advertising out the ass. Heck they might even give them away.
 
What is the beef with Motorola?
 
They're one of the largest TV manufacturers in the world, a lot of people buy their stuff. TCL and Hisense (along with a few other brands like Skyworth) ate a lot of their market, but Vizio still makes "good enough" sets in most of their price ranges.
 
Is Vizio really a manufacturer or just a brand? I really don't know today. I knew back when they first emerged they were just a brand getting into the panel lottery. Sort of like Dell does not make their monitors. Though back then LG, Sharp, Panasonic, Pioneer, etc where the manufacturer and the brand.
 
Motorola WAS one of the greatest American companies of all times, until they split themselves apart in 2011, and sold the interesting parts to the Chinese in 2014. Since then they have just been crappy Chinese knock-off spy phones.
 
They're technically classified as a manufacturer, but that's a pretty broad term when talking consumer electronics. Pretty sure all the assembly work is done by ODMs.
 
Last few years the TVs have gotten so big it's hard to pull a pallet jack through the asile without knocking a few 75 inch LCDs over. Store was designed for CRT TVs when it was built in 1990.

Right now the only OLED Walmart carries is LG and its basically sold out most of the time.
 
ROTFLMAO
We are in violent agreement on tis
Same with me. But it ain't gonna happen.
 
Yup, exactly this lobbyists with backers who have way deeper pockets than most every voter will make sure something like this doesnt even see the light of day. I mean why do so many states allow workers to only be paid like 1/4 the federal minimum wage if they receive tips? Lobbyists
 
As far as I am concerned, lobbying is just a hop skip and a jump away from bribery and corruption. It really ought to be illegal.
 
