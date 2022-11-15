Walmart Black Friday TV Deals

Roberty
Walmart is running an early black Friday deal and has a Onn 40" 1080P Roku tv for only $98. Should make a good bedroom tv or do like my buddy, buy one to mount out by his hot tub. Just bought my wife a 55" Roku tv and we really like the interface.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/onn-40-Class-FHD-1080P-LED-Roku-Smart-TV-100097810/810977268?athbdg=L1800
Also have a 70" 4K Roku TV for only $448
https://www.walmart.com/ip/onn-70-Class-4K-UHD-2160P-LED-Roku-Smart-TV-HDR-100012588/826377921
